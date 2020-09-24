日本性工作業者怒告政府　官方竟回「這句」全場傻眼 | Sex business operator sues Japan gov’t over COVID-19 handout snub

【看CP學英文】，一位性工作相關產業業者最近怒告日本政府基於「歧視」原由不給予其中小企業疫情紓困資金。

A business operator in the sex-working industry sued the Japanese government on Wednesday on grounds of discrimination after her business was excluded from the nation’s COVID-19 cash handout program.

根據外媒報導，這名女業者表示政府救濟小型企業的計畫未包括性工作相關產業，如性產業仲介和性愛旅店。

According to foreign media, the business representative claimed that the program to support small companies hit hard by the pandemic has failed to include companies dispatching sex workers, “love hotels” operators, and other businesses in the sex industry.

另外，據報導繼四月初開始，女業者收入銳減近八成，她於六月尋求政府提供的中小企業紓困幫助，卻慘遭拒絕。

In addition, inquiries made by the business representative were allegedly rejected by the Small and Medium Enterprise Agency in June when she requested help following a revenue fall of 80 percent two months earlier.

外媒報導指出官方聲明表示此種行業依照過往慣例無法獲得官方資金援助（包括天災損失），並補充說明機構只是遵循慣例行事。

Foreign media reported that an official claimed such businesses “have previously been excluded from public support, such as ones following natural disasters,” and added that the agency is merely following the state’s previous responses.

此回應已被女業者的律師批為「不合邏輯」，同時律師們也指出女業者一向都有申報財務收入、繳納稅務、也依法營運。

The statement has since been deemed “irrational” by the representative’s lawyers who argue that she has maintained filing income tax returns and operates her business in accordance with the nation’s laws regulating the sex industry.

據悉，雙方持續打官司的同時，許多人也點出政府或許是害怕人民會因其將納稅人的錢拿去幫助性工作產業而批評，導致政府不敢有所作為。

Supporters of the plaintiff have been reported to believe that the government’s response may have been given out of fear of public backlash once they find out taxpayers’ money is being used to support sex industries.