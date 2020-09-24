A-Mei to make comeback concert on New Year’s Eve

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Mandopop diva Chang Hui-mei (張惠妹), also known as A-Mei, dropped a bombshell on social media on Thursday: a free New Year’s Eve concert.

“Recently the most distant dream, finally come true, be my guest, here, is my starting point for all, our 2021,” she said in her post. “I’m back, you guys coming?”

The announcement came as a surprise. The 48-year-old singer has been taking a long break to spend some quality time with her family, according to local media.

She hasn’t released any new works for a long time and she reportedly enjoyed the New Year’s Eve concert last year.

She added: “Finally, my true utopia, come here, I will accompany you to say goodbye to this chaotic 2020, come here, I will accompany you to walk into the no longer chaotic 2021, 20/21 aMei UTOPIA EAST.”

Her company Universal Music Taiwan (環球音樂) has also confirmed that A-Mei will perform a free concert in her hometown of Taitung on Dec. 31.

Fans of A-Mei have been delighted with the announcement, her newst project since the diva’s “Utopia World Tour 2.0” which ended in Shanghai at the end of December 2017.