Jolin Tsai reveals her change in mindset after turning 40

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Mandopop diva Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) said that she was more relaxed after turning 40 in a product launch event held on Wednesday.

Asked about her mood after turning 40, she explained that she is less stubborn than before and makes decisions much faster.

She unveiled that when she was 30, she used to feel like she had to accomplish something, but now she has let go of many of her goals and doesn’t feel compelled to do so anymore.

As for the dates of an eventual Kaohsiung concert for the “Ugly Beauty World Tour,” she didn’t deny it but reply: “Make a wish with Chang’e during the Mid-Autumn Festival, maybe yes.”

Kaohsiung concert was scheduled for May but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s been eight months since held her last concert at Taipei Arena (台北小巨蛋).

Speaking of the passing of Alien Huang (黃鴻升), Jolin said that this year is really tough and urged everyone to live in the present moment.