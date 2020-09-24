Aaron Kwok wishes Taiwanese fans happy Mid-Autumn Festival

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival, Hong Kong actor Aaron Kwok (郭富城) wrote a letter to Taiwanese media and fans, wishing them a happy Mid-Autumn Festival!

In the letter released by his company, Kwok addressed the Taiwanese media and said that among all the films he has starred in recent years, “I’m livin’ it” (麥路人), co-starred with Miriam Yeung and Cheung Tat-ming has touched him the most.

The Hong Kong drama, now showing in cinemas, depicts a former investment expert who has fallen on hard times.

The 54-year-old actor wrote that the character he plays in the movie, called Bowen, goes from being a financial genius to a homeless person overnight.

With the guilt of abandoning his family, Bowen struggles to survive on the streets, the letter read.

“It is a touching story about a group of homeless people who meet each other and make a home for each other,” Kwok said, adding that he was inspired by the story.

Aaron Kwok is a Hong Kong singer, dancer and actor. Active since the 1980s, Kwok is one of the “Four Heavenly Kings” of Hong Kong.