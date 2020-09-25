BTS fans chasing South Korea’s Big Hit IPO

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Fervor is building among staunch supporters of South Korean BTS as they want to secure at least one share of the K-pop label.

Order books have opened this week for next month’s listing and Big Hit Entertainment is betting that the public will be attracted by the success of the 7-member band.

BTS was the first South Korean group to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with their catchy song “Dynamite”.

Big Hit aims to raise up to 962.6 billion won in the IPO, which will be the largest in South Korea in the last three years.

Thanks to the Big Hit’s list, seven BTS members are expected to become multimillionaires, as CEO Bang Si-hyuk gave them 68,385 shares in August.

Some BTS fans plan to buy Big Hit shares for their birthdays or other anniversaries of the band members.

A 12-year-old BTS fan in Seoul told foreign media that she wants to buy one share for V’s birthday (Kim Hyung-tae (金泰亨), one of the band members) so that she could eventually meet the band members at a future shareholders’ meeting.