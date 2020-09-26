影／英國紳士譜曲中文情歌　成為幸福台灣女婿 | UK artist turns Taiwan love story into songs

【看CP學英文】「知道鞋子對女人非常重要、所以送妳的那一雙為何不要」、「要妳跑路真的不是我的計畫、想要表達妳是我的 Cinderella。」

“I know shoes are important to a woman, so why is it that you don’t want the ones I gave you … It wasn’t my intention to make you run, I just wanted to let you know, you’re my Cinderella.”

簡單的歌詞不僅敘述了跨國戀情的文化差異、更突顯了文化衝擊的小趣味，這是來自英國的Josh真實戀愛故事，這首歌名為《我愛妳》，內容將台灣與英國的文化差異寫入歌中，彷彿向世界宣示，愛情可以跨越國界、將文化幸福結合。

These simple lyrics can not only depict the situation of a cross-culture romance but also the funny misunderstandings resulting from culture shocks.

These lyrics are part of the song “Wo Ai Ni” (I love you) written by U.K. artist Josh. The song is inspired by his own love story in Taiwan.

In his work, Josh highlights the difference of cultures between Taiwan and the U.K. and gets the message across that love conquers all.

Josh說著一口流利的中文，在1997年與哥哥Jesse合組「前進樂團」，以英式搖滾唱中文歌，2011年一首《對不起我的中文不好》在YouTube上擁有破百萬的點閱，歌曲更是被國外想學習中文的外國人傳唱。Josh在接受專訪時表示，能夠藉由音樂搭起台灣與世界的橋樑，他感到非常有意義與榮幸。

In 1997, Josh and his brother Jesse formed “Transition,” a band that combines Chinese lyrics with English rock-and-roll.

In 2011, their song “Sorry, my Chinese isn’t so good” got more than one million clicks on YouTube, and even became a go-to song for foreigners trying to learn Chinese.

In an interview with NOWnews, Josh explained that he hopes to bridge Taiwan and the world with his music, and feels very honored to be able to do what he does now.

Josh近期更致力於推廣台灣的音樂，他採訪台語歌手鄭宜農以及金曲歌王舒米恩，流利的中文搭配英文字幕，用自己先天的優勢，同時幫助台灣的音樂產業與喜歡的歌手，也讓正在學中文的外國人有管道可以接觸更多本土的台灣文化。

Recently, Josh has put more focus on promoting Taiwan local music. He has interviewed Taiwanese singers Enno Cheng (鄭宜農) and Suming (舒米恩) on his YouTube channel in Chinese. Combined with English subtitles, the videos not only help promote Taiwan music but also his favorite artists.

In turn, this also offers foreigners wanting to learn Chinese a chance to get to know more about Taiwanese culture.

Josh表示在踏上台灣的第一步，即認定台灣是一生的牽絆，即使巡迴表演、回到英國，仍對台灣念念不忘，最後因為成為台灣女婿與妻子小孩定居於此，Josh說「可能這是上帝的一個計劃」，現階段能夠陪伴小孩在台灣成長，對Josh而言是最好的安排。

Josh also revealed that as soon as he arrived in Taiwan, he knew that it will be a connection for life.

Even when he’s touring back home in England, he always misses Taiwan, and ultimately met his wife and had a family here.

To Josh, the opportunity to be able to be with kids and watch them grow up in Taiwan is perhaps the best thing God can give him.