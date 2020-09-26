日女列不該謀殺丈夫的理由　神轉折讓網友驚：太幽默 | Japanese woman makes a list of reasons not to murder husband

【看CP學英文】列出待做事項清單，能幫助你記下所有事情，避免遺漏。而這也就是為什麼日本一名女子決定列出「不要謀殺丈夫」的理由清單，而這項「感恩清單」不僅嚇到老公，也在推特引起網友廣大迴響。

By creating a list, you’re clearly outlining what needs to get done and when.

That’s precisely the reason why a Japanese woman recently started listing the important reason why not murdering her husband, to the surprise of her better half and Twitter.

推特網友 @P_chan_papa分享道，最近發現老婆開始列出她所「感謝老公做的事情」，像是先生會幫忙她買茶、花時間陪伴三歲女兒等等。

The husband, Twitter user @P_chan_papa, said that he noticed how his wife started listing things she would “thank her husband for,” such as helping her buy some tea and spending a long time with their three-year-old daughter.

然而，老婆開始列名單的真正原因令他百思不得其解，一問之下，得到的回應竟是：「這樣我才不會有天殺了你。」

When he asked the reasons behind the list, however, the response he received was: “So that I won’t kill you someday.”

原來，這名網友的另一半設想周到，當她快要受不了先生時，只要拿起這張清單，就會想起先生的好，足夠說服自己讓先生活下去。

When she can’t stand her husband anymore, the woman said that all she has to do is pick up this list so that she can remember all his good deeds.

The list reminds her that he’s not all bad and he still deserves to live, he explained

貼文一出吸引廣大網友熱烈回應表示，「婚姻真的太令人害怕了」、「這讓我下定決心永遠不要結婚」、「如果她必須寫下你為她做的任何小事，那似乎表示你沒有做過什麼大事。」

The tweet has garnered wide responses, with some saying that “Marriage is terrifying.”

One said: “This just convinces me I should never get married,” while another wrote, “If she has to write down the little things you do for her, it sounds like you’re not doing any big things.”

另外也有網友表示，「聽起來你的老婆是個非常正面、懂得感恩的人，而且還有黑色幽默感。」

“Your wife sounds like a positive, grateful person with a great sense of dark humor,” one commented.

隨後，原PO回應道，或許婚姻的確有時令人害怕，但是與老婆的婚姻生活也「非常有趣」。

The social media user then responded that maybe marriage can be terrifying at times, but the married life with his wife is also “incredibly fun.”

針對清單，原PO 續道：「她是最酷的，努力克制自己不要謀殺掉自己的老公非常重要。

“She’s the coolest. Making the effort not to kill your husband really is important,” he wrote in response to other users’ comments.

他也向網友更新後續發展，表示現在他老婆開始列感恩清單，才不會把日常所有值得感謝的小事視為理所當然。

He also updated on the follow-up, saying that now his wife has started making a gratitude list so that she won’t take ‘obvious’ acts of kindness for granted.

“I talked to my wife a little more,” @P_chan_papa said in a follow-up, “and she said she started writing the lists so that she won’t take ‘obvious’ acts of kindness for granted.