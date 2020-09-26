吉卜力梗圖道家庭主婦心聲　日本網友大讚：太貼切了！｜Ghibli animation hints at lives of real Japanese housewives

【看CP學英文】日本夢工廠吉卜力的動畫片畫面近期又被網友瘋傳，主因為許多人發現動畫片裡眾多定格畫面徹底表現出日本家庭主婦的心聲。

A series of screenshots from Studio Ghibli’s most famous animations are making rounds on the Internet from perfectly depicting the hard work and lives of modern Japanese housewives, according to social media users.

當封城和自主隔離在許多國家變成常態，家庭主婦突然發現除了天天要將家裡打理乾淨外，還得24小時照顧窩在家的家庭成員，而許多媽媽們也需要自成教師，陪伴於線上上課的孩子們。

As quarantine and lockdowns have become the norm worldwide, housewives not only have to take care of their families 24/7 but also handle home-schooling for kids who are stuck at home.

基於上述情況，網友們開始翻出吉卜力經典影片如《神隱少女》、《龍貓》、《天空之城》和《魔法公主》等截圖畫面搭配自己文字。

With this observation in mind, social media users have looked into some iconic scenes from Studio Ghibli’s award-winning animations, including “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Castle in the Sky,” “Princess Mononoke” and more.

其中，有位網友將《神隱少女》湯婆婆怒罵千尋的畫面比對為一位憤怒的媽媽因為踩到小孩的樂高而大罵孩子。也有人將《神隱少女》裡千尋要幫助昏厥的白龍畫面對比成媽媽們害怕小孩在不是睡覺時間累倒，需要想辦法讓他們起床，以妨晚上睡不著。

They found some similarities between the daily lives of Japanese housewives and the characters in the movies, including an angry mother yelling at her child for not picking up LEGOs resulting in someone foot being hurt foot and a mother trying to stop her child from falling asleep as the latter may become too energized to sleep at night.

▲「我不叫你把樂高撿起來嗎？我要說多少次我踩到很痛！」｜“I told you to clean up your Legos!! How many times do I have to tell you it hurts when I step on it!”

▲「不要現在睡著！你這樣晚上怎麼睡！！」| Don’t go to sleep yet!!!!! You won’t be able to sleep at night!!!!”

▲「理想的家庭主婦（左）對比現實的家庭主婦（右）｜“The ideal image of a mother (left). vs. reality (right).”

不只小孩，有些家庭主婦也真誠的表現出丈夫在家多麽厭煩，以致開始比對丈夫結婚前和結婚後的樣子，讓許多網友大讚畫面貼切。

Others also poked fun at their husbands, making a comparison of husbands “before marriage” and “after marriage”.

▲先生結婚前（左）和結婚後（右）｜ Husband before and after marriage.