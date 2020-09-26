蘋果員工限定版口罩！網友譏：下次推削蘋果機？ | Apple releases fancy face mask for staff only

【看CP學英文】專拍開箱影片的頻道Unbox Therapy近日推出蘋果開箱影片，但這次開箱的不是蘋果手機，而是蘋果「口罩」，引起網友議論。

Unbox Therapy recently released an unboxing video for Apple’s latest product, but instead of another fancy iPhone, the company unveiled the “Apple mask” which has attracted much attention online.

科技巨擘蘋果九月初宣布推出自家出產的「蘋果口罩」，但不同以往的是，這款口罩僅限員工使用，自9月初開始發送自全球各大分公司。

Technology giant Apple announced the launch of its own “Apple Face Mask” in early September. Unlike other products, the mask is not for sale but for employees only. The Apple Face Masks have been shipped to global offices since early September.

根據《彭博社》報導，蘋果口罩是由總部負責設計iPhone和iPad產品的團隊操刀，口罩包裝盒維持蘋果一貫的簡約風格。

According to Bloomberg, the masks are designed by the same team that designs the iPhone and iPad at Apple’s headquarters. The packaging for the masks maintains Apple’s usual simplistic style.

一盒有五個口罩供員工替換。口罩有三層濾網，用以過濾微塵顆粒，且口罩上下緣可各拉出一護翼，遮蓋口鼻。此外，此款口罩號稱經過清洗後能重複使用最多五次。

There are five masks per box made of three layers to filter incoming and outgoing particles.

The wings at both the upper and lower edges of the mask can be pulled out to fully cover the nose and mouth.

In addition, the mask can be washed and reused up to five times, according to various sources.

Here’s your Apple Mask unboxing… unsurprisingly like any other Apple product. https://t.co/Ff0d9nQ6kl pic.twitter.com/9TLQs0V6Lf — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 11, 2020

值得一提的是，為防止因戴太久造成耳朵疼痛，可利用附贈的夾子，將兩邊棉線過長的部分往後拉扣起來。

To prevent ear pain from wearing it for too long, you can pull back the long straps on both sides and use the clip, which comes with the box, to secure them.

另外，據報導，蘋果還有推出另一款ClearMask，透明設計友善聽障人士，方便溝通。

Apple is also launching ClearMask, a transparent design that is friendly to the hearing impaired.

網友對此紛紛回應表示，「接下來12月會推出 Apple Mask Pro、 明年四月Apple Mask Max」、「我以為是開玩笑的」、「2030年該不會推出削蘋果機?」

The Apple Face Mask has attracted wide responses, with some commenting: ” Next thing you know: December: Apple Mask Pro April: Apple Mask Max.”

One wrote: “Initially I thought this was a joke.,” while another said, “Apple in 2030 – INTRODUCING.. the Apple PEELER.”