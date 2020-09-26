中秋來場療癒之旅！來宜蘭享帝王級「美人湯」 | Bask in moonlight at Jioujhihze Hot Spring during Mid-Autumn Festival

【看CP學英文】中秋連假即將到來，除了烤肉外，配合漸漸入秋的氣溫，大家也可以到宜蘭太平山的鳩之澤溫泉好好享受美人浴和好吃的溫泉料理！

As the Mid-Autumn Festival draws near, everyone is busy planning to make the best of the 4-day long weekend.

In addition to BBQ, you can head to Yilan County’s Jioujhihze Hot Spring located in Taipingshan and enjoy a relaxing bath as well as delicious hot spring-cooked food to welcome the cooler weather of the fast-approaching fall season.

鳩之澤溫泉位於宜蘭縣大同鄉的太平山國家森林園區內，而辛苦工作六天的你，一定要先到此淨淨身體，好好放鬆。

The Jioujhihze Hot Springs is located in Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area in Datong Township, Yilan County.

After having worked hard for six days straight, you should head over to enjoy a deep cleanse of your body and relax in nature’s embrace.

鳩之澤有露天溫泉及露天裸湯兩種選擇，而溫泉區內有數顆巨大的「石頭湯」，每種湯的溫度不太一樣，大小剛好容得下一人，所以到此旅遊的遊客可以隨心所欲的選擇最適合自己的溫度，享受一個人的時光。

There are two types of hot springs in Jioujhihze: the outdoor hot spring and the outdoor nude hot spring.

For the outdoor hot spring where bathing suits are required, there are several huge, individual “stone hot springs” in the area which fit about one adult per stone.

The water temperatures in each of the stones are slightly different, so you can choose the ones you like best, bask under the moonlight and enjoy some peaceful, quiet alone-time.

以翠綠山脈為背景的露天溫泉也是許多網美打卡的景點，泡完溫泉後，還可以到太平山園區內的見晴懷古步道走走。在那裡漫步沿著鐵道行走，穿梭在樹林間，彷彿可以聽見過去的歲月。

The open-air hot springs with the beautiful green mountains in the background are also a popular spot for many social media influencers.

After soaking in the hot springs, you can also take a stroll along the Jianqing Huaigu Trail in the Park. By following the path, you can immerse yourself into nature and get a glimpse into the past.

這裡還有個橫跨山谷的小吊橋，霧較濃厚時，走在吊橋上，朦朧的背影彷彿身在夢境中，也是絕佳的拍照點。

There is also a small drawbridge that hangs between a valley which makes for the best photo when the fog is thick, providing a dreamlike quality to the picture.

How to get there | 太平山國家森林遊樂區：267台灣宜蘭縣大同鄉太平巷58號之一 | Taipingshan National Forest Recreational Area: No. 58-1, Taiping Ln., Datong Township, Yilan County 267, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

費用｜Fees: 一般民眾假日前往需付200元；非假日門票為150元｜NT$200 on weekends for adults and NT$150 on weekdays

鳩之澤溫泉費用｜Jioujhihze Hot Springs Fees：NT$250 during winter seasons (Oct. to March)