Taiwan Golden Bell | ‘Someday or One Day’ takes 4 awards

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — “Someday or One Day” (想見你), which received six nominations, took four major prizes on Saturday at the 55th Golden Bell Awards — the annual Taiwanese television production award.

The time travel and mystery drama won the award for Best Television Series, best writing for a television series, best innovative program, and best actress in a television series.

The series centers around a 27-year-old woman who travels back in time to the year 1998 after she listens to an old cassette walkman and wakes up trapped in the body of a high school student.

The bold, daring, and innovative plot as well as its diverse characters successfully appealed to local viewers and, beyond, the judges in the annual competition.

David Shin, general manager of the Walt Disney Company in Hong Kong and Taiwan, also told CNA that the win marked a milestone in Taiwan’s entertainment industry and that Walt Disney will be looking forward to making additional investments in local content.

“This is truly an amazing moment for us, and an honor for the Walt Disney Company and the Star Chinese channel to be recognized for our creativity and the team’s exceptional performance,” Shin told local media.

“Someday Or One Day” was co-produced by China Television Company (CTV, 中國電視公司), a Taipei-based television broadcasting company, and Star Chinese Channel (衛視中文台), a Taiwanese Mandarin general entertainment television channel operated by Star China Media and Fox Networks Group Asia Pacific.