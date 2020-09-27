Taiwan Golden Bell | Ko Chia-yen, Jack Yao named best leading actors

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Ko Chia-yen (柯佳嬿) and Jack Yao (姚淳耀) won the top prizes for best leading actors in a television series on Saturday at the 55th Golden Bell Awards — the annual Taiwanese television production award.

“Keep doing the right thing and something good will happen,” Kao said after receiving the award in a positive message to fellow actors who were attending the ceremony.

Ko received the award for playing a 27-year-old woman who travels back in time to the year 1998 in “Someday or One Day” (想見你).

The time travel and mystery drama also won the award for Best Television Series, best writing for a television series, and best innovative program.

Meanwhile, Jack Yao (姚淳耀) was named the best leading actor in a television series for his role in “The Mirror” (鏡子森林).

The 2019 drama centers on a group of journalists who face threats and temptations from government officials and business people at a local news outlet.

The 30-episode series explored the issue of whether journalists can uphold justice and stick to ethical reporting in today’s world.