Taiwan Golden Bell | Janel Tsai, Mario Pu win best supporting actor awards

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Janel Tsai (蔡淑臻) and Mario Pu (馬力歐) took the awards for best supporting actors in a television series on Saturday at the 55th Golden Bell Awards — the annual Taiwanese television production award.

The actress and model Janel Tsai took the award her supporting role in the Taiwan TV drama “Hate the Sin, Love the Sinner” (噬罪者).

The drama follows a murderer who is released from prison on parole amid intense media coverage. When a young girl goes missing, however, suspicions are raised that he may have committed another crime.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese comedian and actor Mario Pu (馬力歐) won best supporting actor in a television series for his role in “Island Nation” (國際橋牌社), a historical drama with fictional characters set in the years during which Taiwan made the transition from an authoritarian state to a democracy.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect to win, I wanted to cry but couldn’t,” he said after receiving the award.

“I didn’t even want to sit down with so many strong opponents, but I won today and I’m very thankful, I was just lucky,” he added.