日本虛擬直播遭禁原因曝光　網友暴怒：只因針對台灣？ | Hololive Vtubers get 3-week suspension for mentioning Taiwan in livestream

【看CP學英文】Hololive虛擬Youtuber（普遍稱Vtubers)桐生可可 (Kiryu Coco) 和赤井心 (Akai Haato)因在直播談觀看收視率時提到「台灣」而遭經紀公司Cover禁用三週。

Hololive Vtubers (virtual YouTubers) Kiryu Coco and Akai Haato are grounded for three weeks for allegedly mentioning “Taiwan” during a livestream session related to their viewer ratings, according to a statement released on Sunday by their management company, Cover.

據外媒報導，禁用期將從9月28日起至10月19日止。

According to foreign media, the suspension will begin on Sept. 28 and end on Oct. 19.

據悉，兩名Vtubers提及「台灣」兩字後，Cover立即發表聲明指稱他們違反保密條款和發表對他國敏感的話題。

The two Vtubers reportedly referred to “Taiwan” time and again for which Cover argues that they violated “guidelines and contractual obligations by divulging confidential information” and were also “making statements insensitive to certain nationalities.”

聲明公布後，許多粉絲馬上指出其他Vtubers也經常提到自己的觀看收視率，表示這次的禁用期根本不是因為「違反保密條款」。

Fans immediately took issue with the suspension and were quick to point out that talking about viewer ratings hardly violated “divulging confidential information” as many other Vtubers had also done before.

這也讓許多網友點出這次的處罰應該是基於「一中原則」。

This led many to point the finger to the “One China policy” as the main reason behind their temporary ban.

繼這次事件後，兩位Vtubers總近100多萬名粉絲須等三個禮拜後才能觀看新影片。

With a combined 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube, fans of both Vtubers will have to wait for 3 weeks before their return.

赤井心也已在推特上針對此事作回覆，表示他將在10月19日「復活」與粉絲見面。

Akai Haato has since referred to the unilateral decision on Twitter, writing that she will be resurrected on Oct. 19 when the suspension ends.