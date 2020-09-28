日本經典西瓜冰推魅惑限定版　網友驚：小孩可以買嗎？ | Japan boozy popsicle raises fear over kids’ safety

【看CP學英文】日本超人氣冰棒Suika Bar (Suika為日文西瓜的意思)近日推出限定版魅惑「洋酒」口味冰棒，引起熱議。

Suika Bar, one of Japan’s most popular popsicles, has recently launched the “enchanted” limited-edition popsicle that boasts a unique liquor flavor.

Suika Bar系列冰品通常外觀會做成西瓜的樣子，紅色、黃色果肉，以及綠色萊姆口味的果皮，上面撒上巧克力脆片作為「西瓜籽」，不論大人小孩都很喜歡。

The problem is that the regular Suika Bar, whose red and yellow watermelon-flavored flesh and green lime-flavored rind topped with chocolate chips that look like watermelon seeds, is a summer favorite for the young and young at heart.

而這款西瓜冰近日推出的魅惑限定版口味最引人注意的不是它紫色的冰棒外型，而是它含有0.2%的酒精。

The limited-edition purple popsicle, however, contains 0.2 percent alcohol.

便利商店貨架上還特別標註寫道，「這項產品含有酒精，對酒精過敏者請注意自行斟酌。」

“This product contains alcohol. Those who are sensitive to alcohol, please be aware,” warns the manufacturer of the product.

根據SoraNews24報導，魅惑限定版冰品雖然含有酒精，但因其含量甚微，未成年人依然可以購買嘗鮮。

According to Japanese media, children can still buy them even though the popsicles contain alcohol. There are no restrictions against children purchasing this product, due to the low alcohol content.

事實上，這已經不是第一種未成年可於超商購買的含酒食品。日本超市普遍皆有販賣Bacchus和Rummy等3.2%至3.7%的含酒巧克力。

This is not the first alcoholic food product that underage can buy at supermarkets. Japanese markets generally sell 3.2 percent to 3.7 percent liqueur chocolate such as Bacchus and Rummy.

此外，日本政府對地方含酒特產也都有清楚規範未成年人食用注意事項。農林水產省明文規定，未成年年者只要待在家，沒有任何不適、酒醉反應，即可食用奈良著名酒精含量達3.5%以上的酒槽醃菜(奈良漬)。

Even more controversial, the Japanese government has clear guidelines for local specialty products containing alcohol for underage consumption.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has made it clear that underage can eat Nara’s traditional pickles made with sake (Narazuke) — with an alcohol content of at least 3.5 percent or more — as long as they stay at home and do not have any symptoms of discomfort or drunkenness.

據報導，魅惑款冰棒嘗起來有淡淡的酒香味，味道類似發酵過的梨子。

According to reports, the enchanted popsicle tastes like fermented pears with a slight liquor aroma.

