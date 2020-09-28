影／英國媳婦最愛過中秋！教你做月餅送禮送到心坎 | Amy teaches you how to make Taiwan mooncakes

【看CP學英文】每當中秋節將近，總會聯想到香濃美味的月餅。來自英國的台灣媳婦冉庭恩(Amy Rattigan) 在中秋節特別為先生製作紅豆、芋頭餡料月餅，並且將製作過程錄製下來，不僅讓老公看到滿滿心意，也讓外國人對月餅有更深入的認識。

Most people think of some delicious moon cakes when they hear of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

To celebrate this special time of the year, Amy Rattigan recently showed in a YouTube video how she makes mooncakes with red bean and taro filling for her husband.

嫁來台灣已經十年的Amy表示，最喜歡的台灣節慶是過年，第二就是中秋節。「中秋節大家據再一起慢慢烤肉，一邊聊天，很喜歡這樣的文化。」她興奮地說道。

The British cook, who married a Taiwanese ten years ago, said that her favorite festival in Taiwan is the Chinese New Year, followed by the Mid-Autumn Festival.

“Because of the BBQ tradition, everybody gets together with family and friends to BBQ and spend many hours eating and just relaxing,” she said excitedly in fluent Mandarin.

另外，她也非常喜歡柚子，「你可以在柚子上畫畫，送給朋友」，但她還是不懂為什麼有些人要把柚子當帽子戴在頭上。

Another highlight of the festival is the pomelo tradition, “People like to draw on it and send it to friends as a gift,” she said.

However, she still doesn’t understand why some people wear it as a hat.

她分享道，其實這不是她初次自製月餅，過去在英國度過中秋節時，老公想家，她就曾特別google研究如何做月餅，初次嘗試的成品也成功擄獲老公的心，一解鄉愁。

This is not the first time she has made mooncakes, she said, when they were in the UK, her husband was homesick so she tried to Google the recipe and made homemade mooncakes at home, which successfully won her husband’s heart.

從買材料、製作派皮、內餡，Amy自己一手包辦，其中最麻煩的就是派皮必須冰過兩次，再用擀麵棍擀，過程相當繁複。

Amy did everything on her own, from buying the ingredients to making the pastry and filling.

The most complicated part was that the flaky pastry had to be chilled twice and rolled out with a rolling pin.

把餡料包入派皮，塗上蛋黃汁，放入烤箱後烤個半個多小時，就大功告成! Amy表示，製作過程大約2個多小時，若再加上烤箱時間，總共花費約3小時，非常耗功夫。

Wrap the filling in the flaky pastry, coat it with the egg yolk, put it in the oven, and bake it for half an hour or so, and you’re done!

Amy said that the process takes more than 2 hours, and if you add in the oven time, it takes about 3 hours in total, which is a lot of work.

一起來看看英國媳婦示範如何製作滿載心意的月餅吧!

Let’s watch Amy demonstrates how to make a mooncake filled with love!

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=804406060389237&extid=HmyYBt8E3GqxtudO

英國奶奶 IG: www.instagram.com/britishcookintaiwan/

英國奶奶 YouTube：www.youtube.com/channel/UCf-ZiRPW4Q6KEGmsk8QM_Ow