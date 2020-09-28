老外貼出台灣經典歌曲表　網友暴動：「這首」也要被列入！ | Can you point to missing ‘Taiwanese classics’ from foreigner’s playlist?

【看CP學英文】音樂時常能觸動他人的心弦，將我們帶入另一個時空或情緒。近期，一位外國人在美版PTT網路論壇Reddit上貼出自製的Spotify音樂集，只見歌單裡全部都是台灣過去和現在的經典曲目。

Music can transport you through space and time. With this observation in mind, a social media user recently shared on Reddit his personal Spotify playlist incorporating past and present Taiwanese hits.

貼文中，此外國人表示自己希望列出一個可以涵蓋所有台灣經典歌曲的歌單，並說明他也為其他國家做專屬自己的歌單。

The Reddit user and his friends explained that they are trying to compile a list of classic Taiwanese music, and added that it’s something they have been doing for every country in the world.

根據原PO表示，他已做了近140個國家的歌單，而目的就是要涵蓋個年代、曲風的音樂，彷彿讓聽眾可以透過音樂遊玩此國家近70年的歷史。

Accordingly, they have compiled songs from about 140 countries so far, and their aim is to “cover a little of everything, like a quick tour of the country over the last 70 years.”

貼文一出，許多台灣網友也熱烈的加入討論，並在下方列出大家覺得應該納入的歌手和歌曲。

The post quickly garnered the attention of Taiwanese music enthusiasts who gave numerous suggestions of artists to include in the Spotify list.

其中，茄子蛋是網友最大力推薦應該被列入歌單中的樂團，而張震嶽、張惠妹、伍佰和孫燕姿也得到許多網友提名。

Among other highlights, EggPlantEgg (茄子蛋) was a top suggestion, while some requested A-Yue (張震嶽), A-Mei (張惠妹), Wu Bai (伍佰), and Stefanie Sun (孫燕姿) as must-listen artists.

另外一位網友也激動地質疑為什麼周建華的經典曲「朋友」沒有被列在歌單中。

Another Reddit user exclaimed his indignation that “Friends” (朋友) by Wakin Chau (周建華) was not included in the original list.

得到網友熱烈回應的原PO後來表示，雖然知道許多人認為自己可對於台灣歌單太專注在近期發紅的歌手和單曲，然而對於其他國家的歌單他表示自己是有盡可能的加入各個時代、性別和曲風的清單。

In response to remarks from others that the music list may be too heavily focused on “recent” hits, the original social media user explained that for most countries, they do attempt to “add a reasonable mix of decades, sexes and genres.”

「但是對於台灣歌單，因為大部分的資訊是中文，我遇到了翻譯的困難。然而，也就是因為這個原因，我才在這邊請在台的各位幫我填補歌單。」

“But with Taiwan, I had a big problem with translation as most of the information was in mandarin,” he added, but said it’s because of this reason that they reached out to the Taiwanese community and asked, “local people to help fill in the gaps.”

目前，大部分網友推薦的歌手已被列入新歌單中。

Most of the suggestions made by social media users have now been added to the playlist. Please check here for more information.