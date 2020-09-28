Taiwan to provide multilingual info. to protect new migrants’ rights

According to the Consumer Protection Committee (行政院消費者保護處), there are more than 550,000 new immigrants in Taiwan. Yet, many of them still face infringements of their consumers’ rights due to their poor communication skills.

To this end, local authorities have expressed their willingness to provide multilingual consumer information, in order to enhance consumer awareness and strengthen protection measures.

In order to protect the rights and interests of new immigrant consumers, the committee held a seminar earlier this month, inviting nine new immigrant associations and various authorities to discuss problems consumers commonly face.

The topics include “the unfairness of housing lease agreements,” “the definition and legality of multi-level marketing,” how to solve the problem of agreements signed in haste due to aggressive marketing by traders, and what consumers should do if traders do not practice in accordance with their agreements.

The Ministry of Education (教育部), The Ministry of Economic Affairs (經濟部), The Council of Agriculture (農委會), The Fair Trade Commission (公平交易委員會), The National Communications Commission (國家通訊傳播委員會), The Department of Land Administration (內政部地政司), and The Food and Drug Administration of the Ministry of Health (衛生福利部食品藥物管理署) all agreed to provide multilingual consumer information.

On top of that, consumer protection measures for new immigrants will be promoted in the future, with relevant consumer information provided to the official website (新住民培力發展資訊網) set up by the NIA (移民署) in 7 languages, including Chinese, English, Thai, Vietnamese, Cambodian, Indian and Burmese.

According to the NIA, from 1987 to the end of 2019, the population of new immigrants in Taiwan has reached 550,000 people in total, the consumption power and influence of this rising minority group is not to be underestimated.