Govt encourages families of disabled to apply for respite care service

The Department of Health of Taipei City Government (台北市衛生局) said on Tuesday that families caring for the disabled family members can call the 1966 Long Term Care hotline to apply for a respite care service when they are in need of a break.

The Department said the “long term care 2.0 service” aims to relieve the pressure on family members caring for the disabled and share the burden of day-to-day caring routine.

Family members of those assessed by the city government as in need of a level 2 long term care or above are allowed to apply for the service.

Three types of long term care included in the program

In-home respite service: A trained caregiver comes to the client’s home to provide in-home physical care.

Institutional respite service: Care is provided by residential institutions, day care centers, small-scale multi-functional (night respite care) institutions.

Alleyway Long-Term Care Clinics: The disabled patient will be kept in the community and receive short term care services.

Families that have already hired a foreign caregiver are also allowed to apply for respite services when the caregiver is on a short leave of absence, as long as the patient has been assessed by the city government as in need of long term care at Level 7 or 8.

However, many families that hire foreign caregivers still face unexpected situations including “a window period before the foreign caregiver’s arrival,” “Risks of caregivers running away,” “a window period when changing personnel”, and “caregivers taking emergency leave”.

Therefore, The Department announced that families with patients in need of level 2 or above long term care are also allowed to apply for the service when encountering situations as mentioned above.

For more information, please call the 1966 Long Term Care hotline, or visit the website of The Department of Health of Taipei City Government.