Vietnamese girl sees dramatic changes after plastic surgery

A Vietnamese girl, Angela Minh Chau, underwent plastic surgery at the age of 19 to look like her idol, Fan Bingbing, reported 4-Way Voice. After three surgeries, she managed to get her ideal look.

Angela, who was born in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, was not bad-looking, but she didn’t stand out from the crowd either.

In hopes of becoming closer to her idol, she started her journey of plastic surgery, drastically transforming her round face into a melon face and a round nose into an upturned nose.

Her dramatic changes in appearance due to plastic surgery made her go viral on the internet.

After becoming internet-famous, she decided to participate in a Vietnam beauty competition and won the crown successfully.

At the age of 21, she bought a luxury apartment, the car of her dreams and luxury goods using money she gained as an influencer.

But she didn’t stop there. She used her beauty and intelligence to enter the business world, running her own cosmetics company, which led to her meeting and marrying to the wealthy Thai entrepreneur.

Now she lives with her husband in a luxurious mansion in Thailand, where she often features her luxury cars of different brands and models, as well as her luxurious travel life, or shares her thoughts on using cosmetics of her own brand.

She also reveals that apart from traveling, accompanying her husband to formal events and friends’ gatherings, she only has to stay at home and write blog posts as an influencer, which is a fairly comfortable life.

Her dramatic life story makes most netizens envious, while some think that she may have to stay at home by herself or serve her mother-in-law all the time, which might not be as easy as it seems. No matter the truth, Angela Minh Chau is still living the life she always dreamed of.