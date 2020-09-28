Vocational training strengthens new migrant’s skills

In recent years, the K-12 Education Administration, Ministry of Education (教育部國民及學前教育署) has been vigorously promoting vocational skills improvement program for new immigrant students, encouraging schools to organize specific skill-training courses that meet the needs of the regional job market.

The plan aims to strengthen professional skills and innovative thinking, as well as enhancing employability.

For example, The Da Der Commercial and Technical Vocational School (達德商工) integrated rich resources of the well-known sock knitting industry in Changhua, encouraging new immigrant students to learn the skills of operating and maintaining sock knitting machines, as well as designing their own sock patterns using computer programming.

On the other hand, National Miao-Li Agricultural & Industrial Vocational High School (國立苗栗農工) launched technical courses on eastern pastry and Chinese cuisines, developing Tung flower puff cakes rich in local characteristics, and incorporating features of the new immigrants’ food culture.

The school aims to cultivate students in terms of professional skills while introducing their food culture to them at the same time.

The program gives priority to new immigrant students if there are spare places, disadvantaged students and ordinary students can join in order.

The administration stated that through the assistance of this program, the practicality, creativity, and employability of new immigrant students will be enhanced.