老外分享高雄北大武山美景　外國網友齊喊：我也想去！｜Foreigners in awe at stunning view of Mount Kavulungan, Kaohsiung

【看CP學英文】雖然台灣面積不大，但是藏在各處的美景是許多首次遊台的外國人第一個注意到的事，而他們也經常將發現的台灣之美分享給家鄉的親朋好友，將台灣的美譽傳下去。

Foreigners visiting for the first time are usually surprised by the beauty of Taiwan, which is fairly small but has many hidden gems.

近期，一位外國網友在美版PTT論壇上分享了臉書社團「城事・說」貼出的一張高雄市區照。以壯觀的北大武山為背景，此照涵括了大高雄市的市區景象。

Reddit user u/AberRosario recently shared one of them — a stunning photo from Facebook Group “City Talk” of a view overlooking Kaohsiung, with Mount Kavulungan, also known as Mount Beidawu (北大武山), as its backdrop.

如日本富士山的照片在外國社團內得到熱烈迴響，許多人也好奇的問地名和照片中央突兀的大廈。

The Fuji Mountain-like image was well received by social media users with many asking the location and the name of the building situated smack-dab in the center of the photo.

熱情的網友馬上回答發問者表示中間的大樓為高雄長谷世貿聯合國大樓，也補充其通常被稱為50層大樓。

Enthusiastic Reddit users quickly explained that the building is actually the Chang-gu World Trade Center (長谷世貿聯合國大樓), more commonly known as the “Grand 50 Tower” among Taiwanese.

此高雄市景照也吸引高雄人加入討論，指出這張照片喚起了很多美好的回憶，並表示因為高雄的空污問題，平常是無法看到如此清楚的北大武山。

The spectacular photo also garnered responses from locals claiming that the photo of their hometown brought back great memories, though they lamented the fact that the mountains aren’t usually visible because of the air pollution.

貼文發出後，許多外國人表示未來也想到高雄逛逛，甚至在得知北大武山的名字由來為排灣族語後更是興致勃勃，表示期望在不久的未來攀登北大武山。

The photo has led many foreigners to express interest in visiting the city and climbing Mount Kavulungan someday, after learning from Taiwanese Reddit users that its unusual name comes from the Paiwan aborigine language.