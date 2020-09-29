影／甜點開啟街舞少年第二人生　公開60年老師傅蛋黃酥製作秘訣 | Pastry chef shares secrets behind tasty mooncake

【看CP學英文】中秋節除了烤肉之外，一定要品嘗香甜濃郁的蛋黃酥。擁有13年經歷的甜點師傅透過影片，不藏私介紹60年老師傅製作蛋黃酥的秘密，並分享甜點是如何開啟他的第二人生。

In addition to BBQ, you must try some sweet and rich mooncakes with salted egg yolk during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

If you want to make the popular pastry on your own, this video unveils the secrets of the 60-year veteran chef’s mooncake making skills and shares how dessert started his second life.

「身為烘焙師傅每天工作都在幫人傳遞祝福跟快樂的，也算是一份神聖的工作吧。」踏入餐飲烘培13年的辛育仁談到工作使命時堅定地說。

“As a baker, every day I work to spread blessings and happiness to people, so it’s a sacred job,” Xin Yu-jen, who has been baking for 13 years, said firmly about the mission of his work.

今年30歲的甜點師傅辛育仁接受The China Post訪問，回溯起當時踏入烘培的初衷，他侃侃談道，高中時開始跳舞，他熱愛街舞，曾經以為會跳一輩子的舞，當個舞者，前進德國參加世界街舞大賽。

In an interview with The China Post, the 30-year-old pastry chef Xin said that he started dancing in high school and loved street dance.

“I once thought I would dance street dance for the rest of my life, and I look forward to going to the World Street Dance Championship in Germany one day,” the chef said.

年紀輕輕的他朝著理想邁進，每天晚上辛勤練舞，但畢業後還是必須賺錢貼補家用，於是，他利用他餐飲系所學進入川菜餐廳學徒，從最基本切菜、切薑絲做起。

He practiced street dance every night but still had to earn money to support his family after graduation.

Therefore, graduating with a degree in food and beverage, he became an apprentice at a Sichuan food restaurant, starting with basic chopping of vegetables and slicing ginger.

然而，成為專業舞者的夢仍持續在心中壯大，那時餐廳工作繁忙，下班時間與舞團練習時間無法配合，於是，辛育仁毅然決然改到時間可配合的麵包店上班。

However, the dream of becoming a professional dancer was still in his mind. As Xin was busy at the restaurant and his off-duty hours were not compatible with the group dance practice.

Afterward, he decided to work in a bakery where the working hours wouldn’t impact his leisure activities.

工作的時間往前挪移，雖然清晨就要開始準備材料、攪拌麵糰，但是下班有相對較多的時間練舞，再辛苦都甘之如飴。

Even though I have to start preparing the ingredients and mixing the dough in the early morning, I have more time to practice after work, he said.

「那時候的工作對我來說就真的只是工作而已，舞蹈才是我的夢。」

“It was really just a job for me at that time, dancing was my dream.”

人生道路的轉捩點就發生在當學徒後的第二年母親節。母親節當天，為了給母親一個驚喜，他決定等其他人下班後，獨自一人留在廚房自製獨一無二的母親節蛋糕。

The turning point in his life came on Mother’s Day, the second year of his apprenticeship.

To surprise his mother on Mother’s Day, he decided to wait for everyone else to finish work and stay in the kitchen on his own to make a unique Mother’s Day cake.

回憶起那天，他印象很深，蛋糕外層奶油重塗幾十遍，總共花了快3小時才完成，回到家，媽媽看到蛋糕那驚喜的表情、開心享用蛋糕時頻頻稱讚，就在那刻，他深深愛上了烘焙。

Reminiscing on that day, he said that he had re-buttered the outside of the cake dozens of times. It took him almost three hours to finish the cake, and when he got home, his mother was so impressed.

When he saw how happy his mother was when trying the homemade cake, he knew that he fell in love with baking.

辛育仁的甜點人生就此開啟，他開始找尋國外食譜，並且到處找尋厲害的甜點品嘗研究。下班後也選擇留在廚房練習，甚至連周末假日都待在廚房幫忙，因為對他來說，這份工作不只是工作，而是個可以揮灑創意，創作出美麗作品的機會。

“My life begins with dessert,” he said. Since then, Xin began to look for various recipes, and he went everywhere in search of amazing desserts.

Meanwhile, He chose to practice in the kitchen after work and even helped out in the kitchen on weekends and holidays.

To him, this job is more than just a job, it’s a chance to express his creativity.

「你知道什麼是甜點師傅的價值嗎，就是看到每個站在蛋糕櫥窗前的客人，那張期待又喜悅的表情，那一瞬間真的覺得再辛苦這一切都變得有價值。」

“Do you know what the value of a pastry chef is? It is to see the expectant and happy faces of every customer standing in front of the bakery window display.”

“At the moment, all the hard work has become worthwhile.“

做蛋黃酥需要特別注意： | What you need to pay attention to when making a mooncake with salted egg yolk

鹹鴨蛋黃部分 | Salted duck egg yolk

選用新鮮現取的鹹蛋黃，不要買塑封包裝的那種，口感才會鬆軟 | Use freshly picked salted egg yolks, not the plastic wrapped ones, for a crunchy texture.

烏豆沙內餡部分 | Red bean paste for the filling

選用低糖的烏豆沙內餡 |Use Low sugar red bean paste for filling

餅皮部分 | Flaky pastry

使用無水奶油比一般奶油製作出來的成品更酥 | Using clarified butter produces a crispier pastry than regular butter.

烘烤部分 | Baking

烘烤前均勻擦上三層蛋黃液，烘烤溫度建議180度以上 | Before baking, rub three layers of egg yolk evenly and baking temperature is recommended to be above 180 degrees.

保存部分 | Preservation

放入冰箱冷藏保存7天，包裝密封好以免酥皮受潮 | Store in the refrigerator for 7 days and seal well to prevent the pastry from moisture.

