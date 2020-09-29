Japan boozy popsicle raises fear over kids’ safety

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Suika Bar, one of Japan’s most popular popsicles, has recently launched an “enchanted” limited-edition popsicle that boasts a unique liquor flavor.

The problem is that the regular Suika Bar, whose red and yellow watermelon-flavored flesh and green lime-flavored rind topped with chocolate chips that look like watermelon seeds, is a summer favorite for the young and young at heart.

The limited-edition purple popsicle, however, contains 0.2 percent alcohol.

“This product contains alcohol. Those who are sensitive to alcohol, please be aware,” warns the manufacturer of the product.

According to Japanese media, children can still buy them even though the popsicles contain alcohol. There are no restrictions against children purchasing this product, due to the low alcohol content.

This is not the first alcoholic food product that underage can buy at supermarkets. Japanese markets generally sell 3.2 percent to 3.7 percent liqueur chocolate such as Bacchus and Rummy.

Even more controversial, the Japanese government has clear guidelines for local specialty products containing alcohol for underage consumption.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has made it clear that underage can eat Nara’s traditional pickles made with sake (Narazuke) — with an alcohol content of at least 3.5 percent or more — as long as they stay at home and do not have any symptoms of discomfort or drunkenness.

According to reports, the enchanted popsicle tastes like fermented pears with a slight liquor aroma.

※【The China Post】提醒您 酒後不開車，飲酒過量有礙健康！