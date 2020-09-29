Amy teaches you how to make Taiwan mooncakes

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Most people think of some delicious moon cakes when they hear of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

To celebrate this special time of the year, Amy Rattigan recently showed in a YouTube video how she makes mooncakes with red bean and taro filling for her husband.

The British home cook, who married a Taiwanese ten years ago, said that her favorite festival in Taiwan is the Chinese New Year, followed by the Mid-Autumn Festival.

“Because of the BBQ tradition, everybody gets together with family and friends to BBQ and spend many hours eating and just relaxing,” she said excitedly in fluent Mandarin.

Another highlight of the festival is the pomelo tradition, “People like to draw on it and send it to friends as a gift,” she said.

However, she still doesn’t understand why some people wear it as a hat.

This is not the first time she has made mooncakes, she said, when they were in the UK, her husband was homesick so she tried to Google the recipe and made homemade mooncakes at home, which successfully won her husband’s heart.

Amy did everything on her own, from buying the ingredients to making the pastry and filling.

The most complicated part was that the flaky pastry had to be chilled twice and rolled out with a rolling pin.

Wrap the filling in the flaky pastry, coat it with the egg yolk, put it in the oven, and bake it for half an hour or so, and you’re done!

Amy said that the process takes more than 2 hours, and if you add in the oven time, it takes about 3 hours in total, which is a lot of work.

Let’s watch Amy demonstrates how to make a mooncake filled with love!

英國媳婦最愛過中秋！教你做月餅送禮送到心坎 看完影片決定今年自己做月餅！☝️～Google✌️～買材料👌～帶著滿滿的愛動手做🥰畫面授權： Amy英國奶奶 Instagram：https://bit.ly/2FZ1IRsYouTube ：https://bit.ly/337SJG2-英國媳婦最愛過中秋！教你做月餅送禮送到心坎https://bit.ly/30es6gQ 由 NOWnews 今日新聞發佈於 2020年9月28日 星期一

英國奶奶 IG: www.instagram.com/britishcookintaiwan/

英國奶奶 YouTube：www.youtube.com/channel/UCf-ZiRPW4Q6KEGmsk8QM_Ow