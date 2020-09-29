老外參加婚禮應該穿什麼？網友神回「一關鍵」秒判斷 | What to wear to wedding in Taiwan sparks online discussions

【看CP學英文】參加婚禮應該穿什麼總是令人苦惱，對於婚禮穿著，各個國家文化都有不同的規定與禁忌。近日，一名外國網友在美國論壇Reddit發問，PO出一張黑色小洋裝，詢問大家這套衣服參加台灣婚宴是否合適，貼文一出即引起網友熱烈討論。

What to wear to a wedding is always frustrating as different countries and cultures have different rules and taboos.

A foreigner in Taiwan recently posted this question on Reddit with a photo of a black dress, asking people if it was appropriate to wear at a wedding banquet in Taiwan.

The post immediately attracted a heated discussion among social media users.

貼文中，原PO寫道，「請問出席台灣婚宴穿這件洋裝合宜嗎?」她表示不確定這樣的顏色是否適合，就算其他人都穿牛仔褲配球鞋，她也不想穿不正式的服裝出席，因此徵詢曾參加台灣婚禮的網友意見。

“Is it appropriate to wear this dress to a wedding banquet in Taiwan?”

The social media user said she wasn’t sure if the color was appropriate and didn’t want to wear an informal outfit even if other people were wearing jeans and sneakers like it is often the case in Taiwan.

She sought advice from other foreigners who attended a Taiwan wedding before.

網友貼心回應表示，這樣的洋裝款式基本上完全沒問題，此外，婚禮穿著取決於你在哪個城市、婚禮有多傳統、舉辦地點是在婚宴會館或是街道上。

In response to the post, one commented that this style of dress is fine.

In addition, the user wrote that the wedding dress depends on what city you are in, how traditional the wedding is, and whether the venue is at a hotel or on the street (banquet).

另一名網友分享道，參加台灣婚禮，你可能會看到有人穿著西裝筆挺，旁邊卻坐著穿著白色吊嘎搭配藍白拖的大叔。

Another user said that you shouldn’t worry too much when you go to a wedding in Taiwan.

You might see someone wearing a suit and you might see an older man sitting next to you in a white gaga and blue and white slippers, he said.

有網友表示，穿著關鍵還是取決於婚禮舉辦地點，若是在飯店，則是西式風格居多，若是在街上辦桌，那就偏向傳統風格。

Another said that the dress code depends on where the wedding is being held.

If it is in a hotel, then it’s more western style. On the other hand, if the ceremony will unfold on the street, then it’s more traditional.

在美國，女賓參加婚禮不能穿白色禮服，以免搶走新娘風采；然而，在台灣，穿著可能相對沒那麼重要，大家比較在意的是紅包到底包多少。

In the U.S., female guests are not allowed to wear white dresses to weddings so as not to steal the bride’s glamour.

However, in Taiwan, the dressing may be relatively less important, and people are more concerned about how much is in the red envelope.