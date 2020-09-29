影／香港「未來奶茶」誕生了！奶茶機器人成最佳茶飲師傅｜Meet KamchAI — Your mechanical tea barista

【看CP學英文】奶茶是外國人眼中的台灣代表之一。近期，越來越多人愛喝奶茶，奶茶店如雨後春筍般開設，街道小巷內的各個攤販幾乎都能買到。然而，短缺的奶茶師傅是此行業面臨的大問題之一，也可能阻礙這個傳統飲料有新的變化。

Milk tea, known locally as ‘nai cha’ and in gen-z lexicon, ‘boba,’ is a longstanding beverage of Taiwanese origins. In recent years, it has risen to popularity and can be found in small drink stalls around the world.

However, the shortage of milk tea masters could stifle innovative ways to preserve this traditional beverage.

在這自動化的時代，KamchAI提供了一個解決辦法防止奶茶短缺的慘劇發生。它是香港第一個奶茶機器人，可以在一口氣製作9杯奶茶。這個機器人不只可以24小時不停的工作，還可以客製化牛奶和茶的比例。更重要的是，它會紀錄其他奶茶師傅的數據和資料，可以綜合不同師傅倒茶的技巧，保住茶葉最純的味道。

In an age of automation, KamchAI presents a solution to this shortage.

It is the first-ever milk tea robot in Hong Kong that can simultaneously make 9 cups of milk tea.

Not only is this mechanical barista functional for 24 hours a day, but it also contains customized settings for milk preferences.

Most importantly, it has collected data from many milk tea masters in order to simulate different masters’ ways of pouring tea, thereby preserving the essence of tea flavor.

然而，這個先進的機器還是有缺點的。KamchAI是個很貴的投資，體積過大的它安裝設備也成問題。現在，KamchAI公司努力將機器縮小成一個成人大小。這個設備也有無窮潛力，使用一到兩年後，它將比雇用一個人來得划算，也能完美保住真正的奶香氣息，讓無數的人能好好品嚐好喝道地的奶茶。

However, this versatile machine has its drawbacks.

KamchAI is an expensive investment and requires serious installation due to its large size.

Now, the company is looking to reduce the size of KamchAI to that of a human being.

This piece of equipment does have promising potential: it becomes more cost-efficient than hiring a human being after 1-2 years and preserves the authentic milk tea aroma millions have come to love and enjoy.