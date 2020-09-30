老外瘋傳台北街景插圖藏亮點　網友大讚：抓到台灣文化精隨 | Social media users heap praise on Taipei illustration

【看CP學英文】近日，一張黑白插畫描繪出台北日常街角景象在美國論壇Reddit上引起熱議。插圖上不僅有著台灣騎樓建築、熟悉的鐵皮屋、掛設在外牆的冷氣機，還有醒目的7-11招牌高掛，完美刻畫出最日常的台北街景。

An illustration depicting a street corner in Taipei has been trending on the online forum Reddit.

The black and white draw features a pedestrian arcade, sheet metal houses, air conditioners hanging on the walls, and some 7-11 signs hanging high, perfectly depicting everyday Taipei scenes.

從這些小細節中，許多人猜測作者肯定待在台灣有一段時間，其實不然。The China Post特別訪問到這位來自菲律賓的藝術家分享他的創作理念。僅拜訪過台灣一次的他，憑藉著細微觀察力，創作出令台灣人都能感同身受的日常。

From these small details, many assumed that the creator lived in Taiwan for some time, but this is not the case.

The Filipino artist shares his inspiration for creating this drawing with The China Post. Having visited Taiwan only once, he has captured a daily life that everyone in Taiwan can relate to through his detailed observations.

這位菲律賓藝術家名叫Elijah Toledo，去年10月，他與家人來到台灣旅行，走在十分、九份蜿蜒小道上，他對於台灣的建築以及文化深深著迷。

The artist’s name is Elijah Toledo. When he and his family traveled to Taiwan last October, he was fascinated by the country’s architecture and culture as they visited Shifen and Jiufen.

除此之外，「台灣有美味的食物而且台灣人都非常友善、熱心助人，」 Toledo表示，他曾去過香港、馬來西亞，但覺得台灣是目前去過最棒的地方。

“The food was delicious and people were kind and helpful,” the artist said, adding that he has been to Hong Kong and Malaysia too, but so far he thinks Taiwan is the best place.

問及他的創作靈感時， Toledo分享道，當時來到台北，發現到處都有7-11非常方便，且7-11販賣的零食甜點都非常美味。

Asked about his inspiration for his work, Toledo explained that when he came to Taipei, he found it very convenient that there were 7-Elevens everywhere, and that the snacks they sold were delicious.

「對我來說，台灣融合了日本以及中國文化，我已經迫不及待等著再去一次台灣!」

“Taiwan is like a mix of Japan and China for me. I’ve been wanting to go back there!”

Toledo的插圖引起熱烈迴響，外國網友紛紛留言分享對台灣的印象：「身為在台老外，我都會把7-11當作找路地標」、「很喜歡你的插圖，讓我想起之前住在台北的男友」、「去年在台中也有看到類似的景象，但總是會被前面一大堆摩托車擋住哈哈。」

Toledo’s illustration has created a buzz, with foreign social media users sharing their impressions of Taiwan.

One said: “As a foreigner in Taiwan I navigated by 7-Eleven locations,” while another wrote, ” I love your drawings. It reminds me of my boyfriend years ago in Taipei.”

Another commented, “I noticed these in Taiwan last year in Taichung too but they were always blocked by parked scooters haha.”

有網友讚賞這張插圖如實呈現台北意象，像是Always open的7-11、外牆掛滿冷氣空調、非法加蓋的4樓鐵皮屋，可能還會滴水滴到3樓。

One of the users said the illustration captures the vibe with some elements including ever-present 7-Elevens, lots of A/C units, and illegal metal 4th-floor building or roof for shade or maybe leaks on 3.

另外，也有網友建議若是加上摩托車就更完美了。

In addition, some users suggested that adding some scooters in the picture would be even better.