Pastry chef shares secrets behind tasty mooncakes

TAIPEI (The China Post) — In addition to BBQ, you must try some sweet and rich mooncakes with salted egg yolk during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

If you want to make the popular pastry on your own, this video unveils the secrets of a senior chef.

“As a baker, every day I work to spread blessings and happiness to people, so it’s a sacred job,” Xin Yu-jen (辛育仁), who has been baking for 13 years, said firmly about the mission of his work.

In an interview with The China Post, the 30-year-old pastry chef said that he started dancing in high school and loved street dance.

“I once thought I would dance street dance for the rest of my life, and I look forward to going to the World Street Dance Championship in Germany one day,” the chef said.

He practiced street dance every night but still had to earn money to support his family after graduation.

After graduating with a degree in food and beverage, he became an apprentice at a Sichuan food restaurant, starting with basic chopping of vegetables and slicing ginger.

However, the dream of becoming a professional dancer was still in his mind. As Xin was busy at the restaurant and his off-duty hours were not compatible with the group dance practice.

Afterward, he decided to work in a bakery where the working hours wouldn’t impact his leisure activities.

Even though I have to start preparing the ingredients and mixing the dough in the early morning, I have more time to practice after work, he said.

“It was really just a job for me at that time, dancing was my dream.”