影／越南中秋習俗與台灣不同？英國美女教你做OREO月餅 | British YouTuber teaches you how to make OREO mooncakes

【看CP學英文】在越南擔任英文老師的Eve Hemingway邀請學生Vinh一同挑戰製作OREO口味月餅，而Vinh也在影片中與觀眾分享越南是怎麼慶祝中秋節，一起來看看越南的中秋節與台灣有什麼不同吧!

Eve Hemingway, an English teacher in Vietnam, recently invited her student Vinh to take on the challenge of making OREO mooncakes.

For the occasion, Vinh shared how Vietnam celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival which is slightly different from Taiwan.

從小在越南長大的Vinh分享道，小時候都是和家人吃月餅度過中秋節，也會與附近鄰居小孩提著燈籠上街參加遊行，當家家戶戶把家裡燈都關掉，只剩下燈籠點亮整條街區，非常美麗。

Vinh, who grew up in Vietnam, said that he used to spend the Mid-Autumn Festival with his family, eating mooncakes and taking part in street parades with neighboring children holding lanterns.

When every house turned out the lights, only the lanterns were left to light up the whole street, which was very beautiful, he recalled.

而Eve發現越南似乎很流行DIY烘培做月餅， Vinh解釋道，其實幾年前，大部分人都會買現成月餅，然而，許多店家中秋節前一個月就開始賣月餅，糕餅內皆添加防腐劑，因此越來越多人選擇在家自己做。

Eve remarked that DIY baking seems to be very popular in Vietnam.

So Vinh explained that most people used to buy mooncakes at local shops up to one month before the Mid-Autumn Festival, meaning that the cakes were full of preservatives.

That’s why more and more people choose to do mooncakes by themselves nowadays.

住在越南兩年的 Eve接受The China Post採訪時說道，每年中秋節在胡志明市的第五郡 (中國城)會舉辦遊行以及市集，非常熱鬧。

In an interview with The China Post, Eve, who has lived in Vietnam for two years, said that every year the Mid-Autumn Festival in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 5 (Chinatown) is bustling with parades and a market.

月餅在越南中秋節扮演非常重要的一環，一些傳統觀念仍然保留著，像是團聚時必須讓長輩先吃第一個月餅，其他晚輩才能享用。然而，仍然有許多人對於傳統月餅沒興趣，因此月餅口味隨著時間推陳出新，像是OREO月餅就是相當熱門的口味。

Mooncakes are also a huge part of the Mid-Autumn Festival here in Vietnam, she said.

But traditions are still kept the same when eating them. The eldest person in the group needs to eat the first slice then everyone else can eat.

However, there are still many people who are not interested in mooncakes, so the fillings have been adapted over years such as OREO mooncakes, Eve added.

「我喜歡中秋節和家人團聚，我先生是大家庭，大家相聚吃飯非常溫馨。」

I love the family aspect of the Mid-Autumn festival. My husband’s family is really big so it’s nice to get together to eat.

如何製作OREO月餅 | How to make OREO mooncake?

內餡部分 | For the filling:

三條OREO餅乾 | 3 packs OREO biscuits

將餅乾放在袋子裡壓碎 | Crush in a plastic bag

準備冰糖90公克 | Icing sugar 90g

將冰糖過篩 | Sift icing sugar

準備奶油乳酪800克 | Cream cheese 800g

將冰糖、奶油乳酪混合攪拌 | Mix the icing sugar and cream cheese

加入oreo碎片 | Add the crushed oreo

用保鮮膜封起來後放到冰箱冰1小時 | Wrap and put in the fridge for 1 hour

冰過一小時後將其揉成球狀，再放入冰箱 | After 1 hour, roll into balls then put in the freezer

外皮部分 | For the wrap:

準備冰糖200克 | Icing sugar 200g

準備糯米粉200克 | Glutinous Rice Flour-200g

將冰糖、糯米粉過篩 | Sift Icing sugar and flour

準備奶油120克 | Butter 120g

將冰糖和糯米粉揉入奶油 | Rub the butter into the sugar and flour

加入160毫升熱開水Add hot water 160ml

如果麵團水分太多，加入比例1:1冰糖和糯米粉，直到麵團變乾 | If the mix is watery, add icing sugar and flour 1:1 until dry

揉麵團直到滑順 | Knead the mixture until smooth

分出小塊麵團，用擀麵棍擀開 | Divide and roll out the mixture

包入內餡 | Wrap the mixture around the filling

最後步驟 | The final stage:

放到模子並按壓成形 | Put it into the mold and press

