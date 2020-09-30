老外看台灣／美國帥爸登台灣80年代報　兒子數年後發現反應超暖心｜Foreigner asks for help to translate news clipping about father who lived in 80s’ Taiwan

【看CP學英文】網路能拉近人與人之間的距離，有時也能幫助他人寫完未完成的故事，獲得圓滿的結尾。

Social media can bring people closer and even help those who try to reconnect the dots in the lives of their friends and relatives.

近期，一位來自加州的外國人就是透過網路尋出父親年輕時的故事。父親離世後，男子的阿姨將父親的遺物寄給他，沒想到他從裡面意外地挖出一篇刊登在1980年代台灣報紙裡的報導，而他的父親正是報導中的主角。

This is the lesson Xander Swain from California has recently learned after receiving an article about his deceased father from his aunt.

The man was featured in a Taiwanese newspaper in the 1980s.

由於他看不懂中文字，他決定透過美版PTT論壇Reddit請大家幫忙翻譯。

As he doesn’t understand Chinese, Xander shared the news clipping on Reddit where social media users rallied to help translate the article.

根據當地報導內容，史文達 (Dal Swain)來自美國，而當年27歲的他剛畢業於賓州州立大學碩士班。

According to the article, Dal Swain (史文達) is an American who graduated with a Master’s of Arts at Pennsylvania State University. He was 27 years old when he came to Taiwan.

由於此篇報導在外國讀者中引發熱議，The China Post也聯絡了史文達的兒子Xander，尋問他父親畢業後來台的經歷。

As the post attracted much attention from the online community, The China Post reached out to Xander, who explained that his father came to Taiwan soon after graduating from college.

Xander表示父親當年來台三年，在學會中文後便到台灣大學教英文。

During his three years in Taiwan, Swain mastered Mandarin and taught English at National Taiwan University.

報導中，史文達表示已自行旅行了三年，也已訪過30多個國家。在旅途中，他睡過火車站；被騙、被搶也都經歷過，不過對他而言，2個月下來的旅行所學的比6年的大學更豐富。

In the article, Dal Swain explained that he traveled for 3 years and visited 30 countries. On his travels, Swain, who slept in train stations, was cheated and robbed, but according to him, the travels helped him learn more in 2 months than 6 years in college.

當年的報導，史文達也鼓勵大家試試獨自旅行，擴增自己的視野。

The newspaper clipping also included a section where Swain encouraged others to travel abroad alone to broaden their horizons.

史文達也告訴讀者不要因為害怕語言不通而不出去。他表示獨自旅行最困難的永遠就是那第一步，然而跨出去後便會海闊天空。

Swain encouraged readers not to be afraid of language barriers. He assured others that the most difficult thing about backpacking is always taking the first step; once that’s out of the way, the next step is never as hard.