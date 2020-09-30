網紅評論「台式蛋炒飯」　驚人回應讓網友讚翻 | Did Uncle Roger approve Taiwanese egg fried rice?

【看CP學英文】熱愛旅遊的網紅小探四處蒐羅台灣在地美食，並在個人YouTube頻道Terry Films分享各類台灣美食製作過程。日前，他前進彰化，找到遠近馳名的正宗台式蛋炒飯，影片中師傅專業的翻鍋模樣，吸引超過450萬人觀看，就連Uncle Roger都在下面留言評論，直呼太專業。

Terry, a Taiwanese YouTuber, who loves to travel, looks for local Taiwanese cuisine, and shares the making of Taiwan’s cuisine on his personal YouTube channel “Terry Films.”

The video shows the chef’s professional flipping of egg fried rice in a wok, which has garnered over 4.5 million views, and even Uncle Roger left a comment calling it professional.

馬來西亞網紅Uncle Roger之前評論BBC、英國名廚傑米奧利佛 (Jamie Oliver)、高登·拉姆齊 (Gordon Ramsay)的蛋炒飯在亞洲爆紅，儼然成為亞洲蛋炒飯專業評論家。

Malaysian influencer Uncle Roger has become a professional critic of Asian egg fried rice after reviewing BBC chef Hersha Patel, British chef Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay’s egg fried rice.

粉絲們瘋狂敲碗，希望他能評論台式蛋炒飯，沒想到，Uncle Roger竟然真的有在關注台灣蛋炒飯，而且還在影片下留言。

Fans wish he would comment on the Taiwanese egg fried rice one day. Surprisingly, Uncle Roger was paying attention to the Taiwanese egg fried rice and even left a comment under the video.

留言寫道：「哇，這位真的是專業炒飯達人，一切都完美。」

His comment read: “Wow this man is professional. Everything perfect.”

影片中，只見炒飯師傅熟練地先將蛋打入鍋中開始快速翻炒，接著加入洋蔥、青蔥一同拌炒，最後把隔夜飯倒入，一邊壓鬆結塊的飯粒，一邊翻炒，展現高超翻鍋技術。

At the beginning of the video, the chef skillfully whisked the eggs, then added onions and scallions and stirred them together.

Afterward, he poured the leftover rice into the wok and showcased the exceptional food-tossing skills.

加入鹽巴等調味料後，香噴噴的炒飯起鍋，倒入盤裡令人垂涎三尺。接著，炒飯師傅再開火，把混著蝦仁打散的蛋汁，以及青蔥倒入鍋中翻炒，完美的大片嫩蛋完成，將其放上剛剛炒好的飯，色香味俱全。

Add salt and other seasonings and the fragrant fried rice was ready to be poured into the pan.

Next, the man turned on the heat again, and poured the whisked egg mixture with shrimp and scallions into the pan and stir-fried them, so that the perfect piece of omelet is finished.

Uncle Roger的留言讓粉絲又驚又喜，紛紛留言回應：「希望Uncle Roger可以拍評論台式蛋炒飯影片!」、「這位廚師應該教傑米奧利佛如何炒飯」、「 Uncle Roger認可台式炒飯。」

In response to Uncle Roger’s comment, many said,” We need uncle Roger to react to this video,” while another commented that he should be teaching Jamie Oliver how to cook egg fried rice.

The other wrote: “Uncle Roger approved this Fried Rice.”

