No damage, injuries reported after earthquake in Northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook northern Taiwan at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), but no damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The epicenter of the temblor was about 39.4 km east-north-east of Yilan County Hall, at a depth of 106.5 km kilometers, the bureau’s Seismology Center said.

The intensity of the quake, which measures its actual effect, was highest in Hsinchu County, where it registered 4 on Taiwan’s 0-7 intensity scale, according to the CWB’s data.

The intensity was 3 in Taipei, New Taipei and Taoyuan counties, and 2 in Taichung, the data showed.