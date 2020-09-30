老外搭文湖線曝最強司機　網友驚呼：確定沒違法？| Foreigner shares video of ‘un-unionized’ MRT driver

【看CP學英文】台灣的捷運經常被外國人拿來大大誇讚「準時、乾淨又不會煞煞停停」，然而由於搭捷運的人大部分都在趕路，有多少人真的知道是誰讓大家安全抵達目的地？

Taiwan’s MRT is often lauded among foreigners for its punctuality, cleanliness and smooth driving. However, because most everyone is occupied with their own schedules when taking the MRT, how many actually know who is behind the wheel?

對此，近期一對外國家長就貼出一則影片，裡面的金髮小男孩坐著台北文湖線的第一車廂彷彿開著捷運。影片貼出後瞬間爆紅，父母也在影片下方開玩笑的表示北捷現在雇用的司機為為加入工會的四歲童工。

On this note, a video of a blond child riding the Taipei MRT Brown Line has recently received widespread attention as his parents jokingly claimed that the MRT has replaced drivers with “un-unionized 4-year-olds.”

影片中，小孩很專注的握著把手望向前方的軌道，認真的「駕駛」文湖線的捷運。

In the video, the child can be seen holding onto the bars at the very front cart of the MRT brown line which overlooks the tracks.

由於文湖線為中運量捷運，車廂的設計和其他北捷線有所不同，也因此已有將近四年的時間變成全自動話、無駕駛的捷運。

As the brown line is a medium-capacity rail system, it’s car design is a bit different from other lines and has been without a “driver” for four years now.

即便如此，外國人一看到馬上蜂擁而上在影片下方熱烈回應，表示：「他開的那麼好卻沒被加入工會真是太離譜了！」

However, this doesn’t take away the fun of the video as many foreigners flocked to the comment section to jokingly say, “He’s doing such a good job, and he’s not protected by the union? That’s preposterous!”

原PO也開玩笑的加入討論寫道：「我對此感到非常反感」而其他網友也馬上回應「四歲兒童在搶我們的工作！而且還是外國人！」

The parents then answered, “I for one, am disgusted,” while others chimed in writing, “4-year-olds are stealing our jobs!” and “Immigrants nonetheless!”

Reddit網友也開玩笑的點出孩子手上的紋身貼紙，指稱從「新司機」的「刺青」就看得出來他一定是有黑道關係的。

Reddit users also poked fun at the “tattoo” inked on the child’s hand, claiming that the “new driver” must be part of the underground as the inking is a “dead giveaway”.

搞笑的影片也讓許多網友回憶起小時候坐在第一車廂的快樂時光。

The funny video has also led many to reminisce their childhood when they would also sit in the front of the train car to pretend to be the train conductor.

其中一名網友表示這是「台北最好、不用花錢的兒童娛樂設施」得到其他人熱烈回應，也有人馬上跳出來以「曾經為孩子的我」身份表示認同。

When a Reddit user commented that this is the “best, low-cost child entertainment in Taipei”, people were quick to agree, with one user replying, “As a former child, I agree.”