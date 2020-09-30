老外看台灣／老外瘋傳台灣最狂「貓屋」　網友傻眼：對人類不友善 | Taiwan ‘cat lady’ takes feline passion to next level

【看CP學英文】近期，台灣一家市內設計工作室為苗栗一名愛貓人士特別設計了一棟「粉紅貓屋」，引來外國網友熱烈討論。其中，房子奇特的顏色和光滑的傢俱讓許多人懷疑這個專為貓咪設計的家是否適合人住。

A “Cat’s Pink House” specifically designed for a feline lover in Miaoli, Taiwan, has attracted the attention of foreigners online, with many questioning if the house is “human-friendly” with its unusual color and bright, smooth surface.

這個三層樓的房子是專為苗栗的葉小姐設計的，葉小姐也特別吩咐需留一層樓專門用來養她的貓咪。

The three-story house was specially commissioned by Ms. Yeh from Miaoli. It includes an entire floor just for her pet cats.

讓這個家更為特別的一點是它的顏色。從傢俱、牆壁到窗簾，整個家都應主人要求被粉刷成不同漸層的粉色，這是她最喜歡的顏色。

To make it even more eccentric, the whole house, from the furniture to the walls to the drapes, is painted in different shades of pink, per the request of the owner as it’s her favorite color.

二樓的貓咪專屬區被網友貼在美版PTT論壇Reddit上後，馬上引起外國網友熱烈討論。許多人認為，雖然設計精美，但最後恐怕全為白工。

A picture of the second-floor dedicated to the cats was posted on discussion forum Reddit and immediately received attention from foreigners who suggested that though the design is intricate, it may be unnecessary.

一位網友根據自身經驗表示，幾個紙箱就能讓貓咪開心得不亦樂乎，質疑設計師本身到底有沒有養貓。

One Reddit user questioned whether the designer actually owned cats, as from their personal experience, a few cardboard boxes would make any cats’ day.

另一位網友也提出，光滑的室內設計因為表面都很冷、又容易打滑，因此可能不太適合貓咪。

Another suggested that the hard, smooth interior design may not be as “cat-friendly” as it originally hoped as every surface would be cold and slippery.

雖然也有網友表示自己愛上了這個奇特的貓咪屋，一位網友卻點出，不管花費多少心思設計這個「專屬家貓的屋子」，貓咪終究會「忽略你花費大把心力投資的設計，而找出莫名的垃圾袋玩，玩累了再躺在一坨衛生紙上呼呼大睡。」

Though there were some who claimed to have fallen in love with the colors and architecture, a Reddit user made a very important point.

“No matter the intentions behind the design, cats will ultimately “find a way to ignore everything you put the most time into and instead opt to play with a garbage bag and lay on napkins,” the user wrote.