Canadian warship sails through Taiwan Strait with a twist

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND, 國防部) confirmed Saturday that a Canadian warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait.

The Canadian corvette entered the Taiwan Strait from the South China Sea last night and was heading north after exiting the waterway, the MND said.

The ministry reportedly monitored the ship, which s believed to be the Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class patrol ship HMCS Winnipeg, while it was in the strait and said that the situation was normal.

According to local media, the Canadian warship is likely joining the U.S.-led freedom of navigation operation in the Taiwan Strait, sailing north to Japan to participate in the Keen Sword military exercise to be held in Japan in late October.

The Keen Sword is the latest in a series of joint/bilateral field training exercises since 1986 designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) and U.S. forces.

Ahead of the military exercises, media speculated that the HMCS Winnipeg recently conducted a “Swimex” in which the “newest member of the ship’s company — our pink flamingo float — even came out for a swim!”

According to Twitter account @HMCSWinnipeg, the ship’s crew was treated to something very special after close to two months at sea and great work accomplished, with more work to do as they continue with their deployment.

According to the website “marinetraffic.com”, the HMCS Winnipeg passed through the Taiwan Strait on the evening of Oct. 2 and left the Taiwan Strait around 10 a.m. this morning.