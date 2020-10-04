31st Golden Melody | Joanna Wang wins Best Mandarin Album for ‘Love is Calling Me’

TAIPEI (The China Post) – The Best Album in Mandarin award went to Joanna Wang (王若琳) for “Love is Calling Me” (愛的迷戀) at the 31st Golden Melody Awards in Taipei Saturday.

Her album is a collection of eleven romantic songs originally from the 60s to the 80s; each track allowing Joanna to present a distinctive female character.

The 32-year-old performs songs originally by artists from Taiwan, Japan and Hong Kong, and shows off her linguistic abilities as she performs in Mandarin, Japanese and Cantonese.

Wang, who was born in Taiwan but grew up in the United States, said she was “very touched” by the effort put in by everyone to make the awards ceremony possible during the COVID-19 pandemic during her acceptance speech.

The 32-year-old also thanked her parents, record producer and other colleagues at her company.

One of the highlights of the album is a cover of “I Only Care About You,” made famous by Teresa Teng (1953-1995), one of the most influential singers in Asian recording history.