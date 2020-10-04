31st Golden Melody | Fire EX wins Best Band Award

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Fire EX (滅火器), a punk rock band from Kaohsiung, won the award for Best Band at the 31st Golden Melody Awards in Taipei Saturday.

The rock band wrote the iconic “Island’s Sunrise” (島嶼天光) that became the anthem for the island’s so-called “Sunflower Student Movement” in 2014, a student-led movement that was against Taiwan becoming economically closer to China.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Sam Yang (楊大正), the uni-monikered frontman of Fire EX (short for fire extinguisher), said that he had a heavy heart prior to the ceremony, but he was really happy to win the award as it reminded him of the stupid things he did with the members in high school.

He added: “What I want to say is that more people in the music industry are willing to stand up and represent Taiwan together, and I believe we all love Taiwan!”

When asked about the impact of the pandemic, he explained that it has put everyone in a very sudden and drastic change this year.

“I would like to say that perhaps this is a good opportunity for us to think about how to expand Taiwan because we can’t get out of here anyway,” he continued.

The artist feels that now is the opportunity for Taiwan to become self-sufficient, and in the future, Taiwan will be able to satisfy its needs without relying on other countries.