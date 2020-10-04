31st Golden Melody | Waa Wei wins Best Female Mandarin Vocalist Award

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwanese singer and songwriter Waa Wei (魏如萱) won the Best Female Mandarin Vocalist Award for her 2019 album “Hidden, Not Forgotten” (藏著並不等於遺忘) at the 31st Golden Melody Awards in Taipei Saturday.

The cover song is about a woman who has been writing an award speech for a long time, but contrary to the personae in her award-winning song Wei swiftly accepted her award and thanked her parents in “heaven.”

“Thank you for all the people who stuck with me through all these years,” Wei said during her acceptance speech.

She cried a little bit too before saying: “This is my first Golden Melody Award, I hope there will be a second one after the first one, and a third one after.”

The concept of the album centers on Hans Christian Andersen’s collection of fairy tales, especially three short stories about the twists and turns, hope, memory and love that arise from different times.

According to the artist, some things may have been written down, some may have been forgotten, but some are just hidden in the deepest part of our heart.

In addition to receiving a total of six nominations for her album and various tracks, including Album of the Year and Best Mandarin Album Awards, Wei was hosting this year’s awards ceremony.

She said that she never thought she would be hosting the Golden Melody Awards one day, but she was even more nervous than the finalists.

She was happy to be the host of the show, she added, stressing that she can see many good friends on stage and have time to greet them briefly.

She said: “They all deserve it more than me, and this one belongs to them!