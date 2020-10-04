31st Golden Melody | Abao biggest winner at Golden Melody Awards

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwanese indigenous singer Abao, who had eight nominations, won three awards for her album “Kinakaian” (Mother Tongue, 母親的舌頭) at the 31st Golden Melody Awards in Taipei Saturday.

Her 11-track album, released in December 2019, won Album of the Year, Best Indigenous Language Album, and the track “Thank You” clinched Song of the Year at the awards ceremony held at Taipei Music Center.

Abao, whose full name is Aljenljeng Tjaluvie, is a member of Taiwan’s minority tribes; she sings in a mixture of languages, including her tribe’s Paiwan language, that transcends communities.

Speaking at the award ceremony, she thanked those who try to understand the indigenous people and said that although they are a minority group, they still hope to be seen through their art and talent.

“I want to tell all Indigenous people: don’t waste your talent but also don’t rely just on your talent,” the 39-year-old singer said.

“If you don’t get why this is the album of the year, please go ahead and listen to it. If you still don’t understand it, listen to it a second time,” Abao said with a laugh.