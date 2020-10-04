UK artist turns Taiwan love story into songs

TAIPEI (The China Post) — “I know shoes are important to a woman, so why is it that you don’t want the ones I gave you … It wasn’t my intention to make you run, I just wanted to let you know, you’re my Cinderella.”

These simple lyrics can not only depict the situation of a cross-culture romance but also the funny misunderstandings resulting from culture shocks.

These lyrics are part of the song “Wo Ai Ni” (I love you) written by U.K. artist Josh. The song is inspired by his own love story in Taiwan.

In his work, Josh highlights the difference of cultures between Taiwan and the U.K. and gets the message across that love conquers all.

In 1997, Josh and his brother Jesse formed “Transition,” a band that combines Chinese lyrics with English rock-and-roll.

In 2011, their song “Sorry, my Chinese isn’t so good” got more than one million clicks on YouTube, and even became a go-to song for foreigners trying to learn Chinese.

In an interview with NOWnews, Josh explained that he hopes to bridge Taiwan and the world with his music, and feels very honored to be able to do what he does now.

Recently, Josh has put more focus on promoting Taiwan local music. He has interviewed Taiwanese singers Enno Cheng (鄭宜農) and Suming (舒米恩) on his YouTube channel in Chinese. Combined with English subtitles, the videos not only help promote Taiwan music but also his favorite artists.

In turn, this also offers foreigners wanting to learn Chinese a chance to get to know more about Taiwanese culture.

Josh also revealed that as soon as he arrived in Taiwan, he knew that it will be a connection for life.

Even when he’s touring back home in England, he always misses Taiwan, and ultimately met his wife and had a family here.

To Josh, the opportunity to be able to be with kids and watch them grow up in Taiwan is perhaps the best thing God can give him.