Fashion designer Kenzo Takada, 81, dies from COVID-19 in Paris

Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada who created the Kenzo label in Paris in the 1970s died on Sunday, the brand that still carries his name said.

Takada, 81, died of complications linked to Covid-19 at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a residential suburb on the western outskirts of the capital, his spokesman told French media.

The Kenzo brand also paid tribute to the designer on Instagram, especially his use of color, and said the label was still inspired by his zest for life and optimism.

Takada, who has described how he first reached France via a long boat journey in the mid-1960s, was known as an avid traveler and played with a mix of cultural inspirations in his designs.

“Paris is mourning one of its sons today,” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.

LVMH’s Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault said in a statement that Kenzo had “infused into fashion a tone of poetic lightness and sweet freedom which inspired many designers after him”.