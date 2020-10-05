老外看台灣／棒球吉祥物讓老外猛搔頭　外國網友傻眼：斷頭鮪魚？| Foreigners puzzled at Taiwan ‘sliced fish head’ baseball mascot

【看CP學英文】台灣的美食與文化經常是環環相扣的，尤其在不同地區和歷史背景的情況下更加明顯。然而，這現象對於與台灣還沒那麼熟悉的外國人而言可能會造成許多誤會。

Food traditions are often intertwined with culture in Taiwan, especially with regard to traditional dishes. This may sometimes leave the members and friends of the foreign community puzzled though.

其中有一位外國網友近期就在美版PTT論壇Reddit上貼出一張「斷頭鮪魚」吉祥物在台灣棒球統一獅隊的球賽上大秀舞姿。

For instance, a foreigner recently posted a photo of the mascot of Taiwan baseball team “Uni-Lions” (統一獅) on Reddit, featuring what he called a “sliced tuna head” dancing beside the field.

照片貼出後，外國網友紛紛到下面留言區表示雖然非常不理解球隊為什麼選擇一隻斷頭魚為吉祥物，但在「創新」和「可愛程度」方面，他們給予大大的讚賞。

The photo quickly went viral among social media users who said they had no idea why the team would choose a decapitated fish head as a mascot, even though they gave it points for its originality and cuteness.

Uni-Lions' new mascot Fishhead Kun is making his #CPBL debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/3rCpp8pJhb — CPBL STATS (@GOCPBL) April 24, 2020

由於照片不斷的被轉發，許多人也開始認真的查明吉祥物的由來，並發現「魚頭君」其實是虱目魚而非鮪魚。

As the photo gathered more attention, a few users did some extensive research into the reasoning behind the mascot and were surprised to discover that “Sababoy” is actually a type of milkfish and not tuna.

據報導，虱目魚（台語音似：薩把魚）為台南的名產之一，也因此一位台南的繪畫家於2018年創作出此吉祥物來推廣台南觀光。

In response to the popular delicacy in Tainan County (台南), the milkfish (“sat-ba̍k-hî’ in Taiwanese) mascot was created in 2018 by a Tainan-based illustrator to promote tourism, according to reports.

由於統一獅近期努力協助台南市推廣，市政府決定將「魚頭君」借給球隊，當做2020年額外的吉祥物。

As the Uni-Lions team had been helping with cross-promotion work with the city, the city council decided to loan “Sababoy” to the team for moral support as a gesture of goodwill, reports say.

得知此訊息後，貼文下的留言區充滿外國和台灣網友的熱烈回應，表示這個舉動「不能再更台了」，也指出魚頭君也有乖乖地照著規定帶口罩入球場。

After more information was provided in the comment section, foreigners and locals alike deemed it “peak Taiwan” and pointed out that even the milkfish was wearing a face mask to abide by COVID-19 prevention measures.

「魚頭君」如今已得到外國網友寵愛，許多人也留言表示若魚頭君有出相關商品，一定會第一個去搶購。

“Sababoy” has since earned the love of the foreign community with many vowing to buy some “milkfish merch” should it be available in the future.