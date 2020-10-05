Video of ‘un-unionized’ cute MRT driver becomes viral

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s MRT is often lauded among foreigners for its punctuality, cleanliness and smooth driving. As most people are occupied with their own schedules when taking the MRT though, how many actually know who is behind the wheel?

On this note, a video of a blond child riding the Taipei MRT Brown Line has recently received widespread attention as his parents jokingly claimed that the MRT has replaced drivers with “un-unionized 4-year-olds.”

In the video, the child can be seen holding onto the bars at the very front car of the MRT brown line which overlooks the tracks.