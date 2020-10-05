Alien Huang’s sister thanks fans for successful charity sale
TAIPEI (The China Post) — The sister of late Taiwanese singer and actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升) thanked her brother’s fans on Sunday for the successful charity sale organized this weekend, saying that they helped share her brother’s love.
“(My) brother must be very proud of you all,” Huang Ting-ting (黃婷婷) said on her Instagram page before expressing hopes that fans would take good care of her brother’s belongings.
Huang Ting-ting explained that the sale reportedly attracted more than 2,000 fans on the first day. She also promised to keep in touch with her brother’s fans and share some highlights of the manuscripts she found at his residence.
_ 黃鴻升公益義賣 / 義賣物品為黃鴻升服飾、鞋、配件飾品類之收藏 / 義賣規則： 請於當日按照店員指示排隊進場購買 #義賣物品有限 每次開放10人 ( 限時 10分鐘 ) 每人限購一樣物品 ( 服飾、鞋、配件飾品擇一） 讓喜歡鬼哥的朋友們盡量都能購買到 / 當天義賣所得會全數捐贈 [ 台北榮民總醫院多囊腎研究團隊專款專用 ] / 現場均為現金交易 恕不接受刷卡及退換貨的服務 義賣商品皆不提供試穿 請大家自備購物袋 / 當天務必請大家自備口罩 入場需戴口罩酒精消毒 / 時間：2020.10.03（六) 14:00-21:00 地點： @24b1_official 📍台北市敦化南路一段 187 巷 67 號 1 樓 #義賣規則會因現場人數而做調整 #希望大家可以乖乖排隊不要插隊 #不要打擾到附近店家 #謝謝你/妳們 #一起讓鬼哥的愛延續下去 #善的循環
The late star’s family held the charity sale on Oct. 3 to sell his clothes, shoes, accessories, and other belongings. All proceeds will reportedly be donated to the polycystic kidney disease research group (多囊腎研究團隊) of Taipei Veterans General Hospital (台北榮總).
Huang, also known as Xiao Gui (小鬼, Little Ghost), discovered he had a family history of kidney disease during a health checkup eight years ago and media outlets are saying that that could be why he told his girlfriend they shouldn’t get married.
Some doctors have even pointed out that his sudden death could be due to a fatal combination of several medical conditions that led to the aortic dissection — the tearing of the main artery that carries blood away from the heart — that killed him.