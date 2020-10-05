台灣鈔票最美風景再現！老外嘆：時代的眼淚絕版了｜Foreigner puts short-lived Taiwan banknote in perspective again

【看CP學英文】以「台灣鈔票最美風景」聞名的外國網友近期又在社群軟體Reddit上分享台灣紙鈔完美錯位圖，然而這次的鈔票年代又更久遠。

A Reddit user known for photographing Taiwan banknotes alongside their real-life scenery counterparts has done it again, only this time, the featured bill is one of the past.

原PO這次手上拿的是台灣中央銀行於1999年發行的50元紙鈔，而他也將其完美的對齊台北市區的中央銀行。

The Reddit user, nicknamed @IB-45, posted a photo of a NT$50 bill that was released in 1999 next to the Central Bank of Taiwan (中央銀行), aligning them perfectly.

貼文中，這位外國網友表示手上的紙鈔為央行為了慶祝新台幣發行50週年所印製的鈔票。

According to the expat, the banknote was released in the late 1990s to “celebrate the 50th anniversary of the issuance of the New Taiwan Dollar.”

他也補充道，這張紙鈔是台灣唯一塑膠製的鈔票。

He added that it was the only plastic banknote ever issued in Taiwan.

照片貼出後不少台灣人和外國網友都表示驚奇，更有許多人表示，自己雖為土生土長的台灣人，卻從來不知道台灣有發行過50元紙鈔。

The picture has since garnered enthusiastic responses from locals and foreigners alike, with some claiming that as a Taiwanese, even they didn’t know that NT$50 came in the bill form.

這位外國網友先前曾分享過一百元、一千元、和兩百元鈔票的風景照，這次的50元照是第四個作品。

The NT$50 banknote marks the fourth documentation of Taiwan bills from the photographer, with his previous being NT$100, NT$1000 and NT$200 banknotes.