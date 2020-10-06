老外看台灣／老外瘋傳台北夜景！絕美畫面驚艷網友 | Taipei night scenes win praise from social media users

Taipei night scene (Courtesy of @u/subscatter and @u/Wanrenmi/Reddit)

【看CP學英文】都市夜景璀璨的燈光搭配濃黑的夜幕，成為美版PTT論壇Reddit近日網友瘋傳照片主題。對於初訪台灣的老外來說，台北夜景的美好令他們忍不住拿起相機捕捉浪漫的瞬間，以下收集老外在台灣捕捉的夜間日常景致，展現台北夜景不同的面貌

The startling lights of the city against the darkness of the night are a favorite of social media users. For foreigners visiting Taiwan for the first time, Taipei at night is always a chance to capture romantic moments of indescribable beauty.  

台北101是來台觀光客必去景點之一，也是台北地標。

Taipei 101, one of the must-see attractions in Taiwan, is a favorite of photographers.

由Reddit網友 @u/sonyalpha7mark3貼出名為「高譚市」的照片，只見高聳的台北101頂端部分被迷霧壟罩，蒙上一層神祕面紗 ，宛如美國犯罪戲劇電視劇《萬惡高譚市》裡的氛圍。  

A recent photo, “Gotham City,” published to Reddit by @u/sonyalpha7mark3 is a brilliant example. It shows part of the towering Taipei 101, covered with fog, reminiscent of the atmosphere of the American action crime drama television series “Gotham.” 

照片名為「高譚市」| The photo was named “Gotham” (Courtesy of @u/sonyalpha7mark3/Reddit)

第二張照片，攝影師@u/Wanrenmi以雨中的重機騎士為主角，作者沒有使用任何濾鏡，單純表現出台北雨天夜裡身著雨衣的騎士，襯著背景招牌霓虹燈光。

Another one by @u/Wanrenmi shows someone riding a heavy motorcyclist in a raincoat on a rainy night in Taipei, with some neon signs in the background. 

作者表示他想如實呈現他當下所看到的樣貌，而台北雨天時明亮的LED招牌、以及霓虹燈深深地吸引他的目光。 

The person who took the photo said that the bright LED signs and neon lights on a rainy day in Taipei caught his eye. he added that he wanted to be true to what he saw and we truly left in awe at his photography skills.  

第二張圖片以雨中的重機騎士為主角 | A motorcyclist was at the center of the photo. (Courtesy of @u/Wanrenmi/Reddit)

與上一張同一位作者、攝於同一個街口，路人手持雨傘穿越斑馬線，形成相當和諧的畫面。招牌奪目的LED燈映照在積水的地面上，為台北的夜鋪上一層繽紛色彩。  

Another photo that was taken by the same photographer at the same street corner shows three pedestrians crossing the tiny Taipei street in style, creating a harmonious scene. 

The LED signboards illuminate the street and add layers of colors to the Taipei night. 

路人手持雨傘穿越斑馬線 | The photo shows the three walking through the pedestrians crossing in Taipei. (Courtesy of @u/Wanrenmi/Reddit)

最後一張，Reddit網友@u/subscatter從台北車站附近的私人住宅由上往下拍攝被霓虹照亮的十字街道、低矮屋頂，捕捉台北市特有的迷人情調。這張照片得到熱烈迴響，勾起老外對台灣城市景觀的美好記憶。  

Last but not least, Reddit user u/subscatter has successfully captured the beauty of neon-lit lights at a Taipei intersection from a private residence near Taipei Station, capturing the unique charm of the city.  

This photo has won praise on social media for bringing back foreigners’ fond memories of Taiwan’s unique cityscape. 

攝影師從台北車站附近的私人住宅由上往下拍攝被霓虹照亮的十字街道 | The photographer captures the neon-lit cross streets and low rooftops of Taipei from a private residence near the main station. (Courtesy of @yu/subscatter/Reddit)