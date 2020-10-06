老外看台灣／老外瘋傳台北夜景！絕美畫面驚艷網友 | Taipei night scenes win praise from social media users

【看CP學英文】都市夜景璀璨的燈光搭配濃黑的夜幕，成為美版PTT論壇Reddit近日網友瘋傳照片主題。對於初訪台灣的老外來說，台北夜景的美好令他們忍不住拿起相機捕捉浪漫的瞬間，以下收集老外在台灣捕捉的夜間日常景致，展現台北夜景不同的面貌。

The startling lights of the city against the darkness of the night are a favorite of social media users. For foreigners visiting Taiwan for the first time, Taipei at night is always a chance to capture romantic moments of indescribable beauty.

台北101是來台觀光客必去景點之一，也是台北地標。

Taipei 101, one of the must-see attractions in Taiwan, is a favorite of photographers.

由Reddit網友 @u/sonyalpha7mark3貼出名為「高譚市」的照片，只見高聳的台北101頂端部分被迷霧壟罩，蒙上一層神祕面紗 ，宛如美國犯罪戲劇電視劇《萬惡高譚市》裡的氛圍。

A recent photo, “Gotham City,” published to Reddit by @u/sonyalpha7mark3 is a brilliant example. It shows part of the towering Taipei 101, covered with fog, reminiscent of the atmosphere of the American action crime drama television series “Gotham.”

第二張照片，攝影師@u/Wanrenmi以雨中的重機騎士為主角，作者沒有使用任何濾鏡，單純表現出台北雨天夜裡身著雨衣的騎士，襯著背景招牌霓虹燈光。

Another one by @u/Wanrenmi shows someone riding a heavy motorcyclist in a raincoat on a rainy night in Taipei, with some neon signs in the background.

作者表示他想如實呈現他當下所看到的樣貌，而台北雨天時明亮的LED招牌、以及霓虹燈深深地吸引他的目光。

The person who took the photo said that the bright LED signs and neon lights on a rainy day in Taipei caught his eye. he added that he wanted to be true to what he saw and we truly left in awe at his photography skills.

與上一張同一位作者、攝於同一個街口，路人手持雨傘穿越斑馬線，形成相當和諧的畫面。招牌奪目的LED燈映照在積水的地面上，為台北的夜鋪上一層繽紛色彩。

Another photo that was taken by the same photographer at the same street corner shows three pedestrians crossing the tiny Taipei street in style, creating a harmonious scene.

The LED signboards illuminate the street and add layers of colors to the Taipei night.

最後一張，Reddit網友@u/subscatter從台北車站附近的私人住宅由上往下拍攝被霓虹照亮的十字街道、低矮屋頂，捕捉台北市特有的迷人情調。這張照片得到熱烈迴響，勾起老外對台灣城市景觀的美好記憶。

Last but not least, Reddit user u/subscatter has successfully captured the beauty of neon-lit lights at a Taipei intersection from a private residence near Taipei Station, capturing the unique charm of the city.

This photo has won praise on social media for bringing back foreigners’ fond memories of Taiwan’s unique cityscape.