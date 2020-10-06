古代貴族才吃得到！廣州薑汁撞奶成最夯甜品 | Dotting the Milky Way with Guangzhou’s dairy desserts

【看CP學英文】若你是乳製品愛好者千萬別錯過沁芳園甜品店的甜點。位在廣州沙灣的沁芳園甜品店主打當地名產「水牛奶」製成的各式甜品。

Qin Fang Yuan is a quaint dessert shop for dairy enthusiasts. Located in Shawan of Guangzhou, mainland China, Qin Fang Yuan captures the essence of the town’s well-known water buffalo milk in signature desserts.

其中，將70至80度高溫牛奶沖入裝滿現擠薑汁的碗裡，過了2-3分鐘後，上層牛奶凝結成奶凍狀，即完成店裡招牌薑汁撞奶。

Most notably, ginger milk curd is created from heating milk to 70-80 degrees Celcius, before pouring it into freshly squeezed ginger juice. After 2-3 minutes, the milk will curdle to form this beloved dessert.

另一個招牌甜點是牛奶軟糖，在過去，當真正的牛奶缺貨時，會將牛奶軟糖融化當作「牛奶」。此外，以前，牛奶被視為珍貴飲品，只有有錢人才能享用，而富貴人家經常把牛奶軟糖當作禮物送人。現在，只需要糖、牛奶，就能製作這款奶製甜點，成為老饕必品嘗的經典甜品。

Another popular dish is milk fudge, a traditional dessert that used to be melted to make “milk” when real milk was unavailable.

In the olden days when few people were wealthy and milk was not nearly as accessible to the masses, milk fudge was seen as a proper gift.

Now, the dessert, which only requires sugar and milk, is a must-try among local customers.

創辦人曾惠莊嚴格控管甜點品質，對此堅信不移。原料牛奶以及薑都必須精挑細選，因為高品質的薑內涵優質澱粉，才能將沙灣招牌牛奶凝固把美味甜品端上桌。

Founder Zeng Huizhuang holds a steadfast commitment to the quality of her desserts.

The milk and ginger used to create each dish are heavily scrutinized and selected, as only high-quality ginger will contain the perfect starch content to curdle Shawan’s famous milk.