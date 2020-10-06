Alien Huang tribute concert features A-list guests, giveaways

Jam Hsiao (left) will attend the Alien Huang's tribute concert.(Courtesy of Rock Records)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Alien Huang’s (黃鴻升) tribute concert, “The Most Romantic Concert on Earth” (地球上最浪漫的演唱會), will unfold at Legacy Taipei on Tuesday evening, starting from 7 p.m.  

More than one hundred guests will be in attendance, including Rainie Yang (楊丞琳), Tiffany Hsu (許瑋甯), Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰), Gary Chaw (曹格) and 831 (八三夭) to name just a few.

Also, Junior, Richard Rim (林埈永), Alan Ko (柯有倫), Bobby Dou (竇智孔), Han Dian Chen (陳漢典), Hsu Hsiao-shun (許效舜), Nicky Lee (李玖哲) and Aaron Yan (炎亞綸) will be in attendance.

The collage shows Junior, Alan Ko, Rainie Yang, and Aaron Yang (Courtesy of Junior’s Facebook, Universal Music Taiwan)

The concert will be a star-studded gathering to remember the beloved singer-host with many songs and personal stories, according to the organizer, Rock Records (滾石唱片).

The organizer of the event, Rock Records (滾石唱片), will give away 1,000 size A3 posters to the fans lining up at the venue. (Courtesy of Rock Records)

 