Alien Huang tribute concert features A-list guests, giveaways

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Alien Huang’s (黃鴻升) tribute concert, “The Most Romantic Concert on Earth” (地球上最浪漫的演唱會), will unfold at Legacy Taipei on Tuesday evening, starting from 7 p.m.

More than one hundred guests will be in attendance, including Rainie Yang (楊丞琳), Tiffany Hsu (許瑋甯), Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰), Gary Chaw (曹格) and 831 (八三夭) to name just a few.

Also, Junior, Richard Rim (林埈永), Alan Ko (柯有倫), Bobby Dou (竇智孔), Han Dian Chen (陳漢典), Hsu Hsiao-shun (許效舜), Nicky Lee (李玖哲) and Aaron Yan (炎亞綸) will be in attendance.

The concert will be a star-studded gathering to remember the beloved singer-host with many songs and personal stories, according to the organizer, Rock Records (滾石唱片).

Rock Records plans to give away 1,000 A3-size posters to the artist’s fans who started earlier that day.