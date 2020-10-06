泰國設計師推「超叛逆」學校制服　網友：教官看了會暈倒！ | Thai designer launches rebellious uniforms in support of students

一位來自泰國的設計師近日推出一系列富含叛逆精神的學校制服，以表示對當前泰國學運的支持，超吸睛設計引發網友熱烈討論。

A designer from Thailand recently launched a series of school uniforms with a rebellious spirit to show his support for the ongoing student movement. The eye-catching design sparked online discussion and won praise among social media users.

年僅23歲的泰國設計師Tin Tunsopon推出名為「打破常規者」的系列制服，對女孩的百摺裙和白色水手衫、以及男生的西裝短褲和白襯衫做更改，變成超浮誇的樣式，宛若禮服一般，還用鞋帶製作超大領子和袖子皺褶。

The 23-old Thai designer Tin Tunsopon, who named his collection ‘Rule Breakers’, aptly modified girls’ pleated skirts and white sailor shirts as well as boys’ suit shorts and white shirts to transform them into flamboyant, dress-like uniforms with oversized collars and ruffled sleeves made from shoelaces.

他表示，這些制服是給那些不畏表達自己、展現自信的『新時代』女性設計的，並說道：「這套制服跳脫傳統框架，但看起來仍像制服。我希望透過這套設計鼓勵年輕學生放飛自己的創意和想像力」。

Asked about the concepts behind his collection, the designer said that these uniforms are meant for ‘modern women’ who are not afraid to express themselves and show confidence.

“The uniforms are a departure from the traditional dress code but still look like uniforms,” he added. With these designs, Tin Tunsopon hopes to encourage young students to let their creativity and imagination run wild.

自學運爆發以來，泰國學生們就經常透過外在服裝和造型的反叛表達對威權的拒斥；而早在學運爆發前，就曾有泰國學生舉行遊行，抗議學校過於嚴苛的服儀規範、教師威權、對性教育的避諱和對LGBTQ族群包容性不足等問題，當時學生們也大改制服並加入彩虹元素，以創意表達訴求。

Since the outbreak of the democratic protest, Thai students have often expressed their rejection of authority through their rebellious outfits and looks.

Even before the current student movement, Thai students marched against strict dress codes in schools, the absolute authority of their teachers, the taboo of sex education and the lack of inclusion of the LGBTQ community, where creatively-modified uniforms were also used to demonstrate their demands.